Stockport County must wait and see whether Salford City will let them extend the short-term loan deal for Odin Bailey, due to expire in January.

In a summer that saw the Hatters enlist the services of Nick Powell and Louie Barry, the short-term loan signing of Odin Bailey went somewhat under the radar, and even mystified some fans at the time.

The conversations prior to the deal, announced at the beginning of September, had all been about how Stockport County were going to fit together their wealth of creative and attack-minded midfielders and ensure they all get sufficient game time.

An injury crisis and 20 appearances later, many of those at Edgeley Park would now be sad to see the 24-year-old leave the side, as he has played a crucial role in rocketing Dave Challinor's side to the top of League Two, largely in a centre-midfield role.

Why did Salford loan Bailey to Stockport?

To demonstrate how much the English midfielder was struggling for minutes with Salford, in just three and a half months with Stockport County, Bailey has racked up just three short of the 23 appearances he made for his parent club in the entirety of last season.

In his time with the Ammies, he scored no goals and got one assist, struggling to even get minutes off the bench towards the end of the season at the Peninsula Stadium.

The midfielder was out of favour with Neil Wood and the two parties agreed that a loan deal was the best solution, a decision that Salford may well be regretting now.

Will the Hatters want to extend the loan of Odin Bailey?

Since arriving at Edgeley Park back in September, Bailey has made himself a regular on Dave Challinor's team sheets, despite facing some tough competition for his central midfield spot.

In his 20 appearances for the club, he has notched two goals and five assists, but was also a vital cog in the system that took League Two by storm through the autumn, racking up 12 league wins in a row.

The accusation that Stockport County are carrying too many midfielders is not entirely unfounded, with at least seven players in the squad that will be agitating for first team minutes in that position, including Bailey.

Despite this, the Hatters' recruitment team have proved that there was method in the madness, as their injury-ravaged side still had top quality central players to field throughout even the worst moments.

There is no sign of the injury woes letting up, with Manchester Evening News reporter Sam Byrne confirming last week that four first-team midfielders still face significant recovery time.

Possible outcomes in January for Odin Bailey

One option would see Salford City let the deal expire in January and bring Bailey back into the fold at the Peninsula. It's been a rocky season so far in League Two for Salford City, currently sitting in 20th place, eight points from the drop zone, having accumulated exactly half of the points earned by league leaders Stockport.

It would make sense for the club to bring in some reinforcements in January to try and salvage something from their season, and they may feel that they already have the ideal candidate on the books in Odin Bailey.

How happy the midfielder would be to leave a key role in a title-contending side to return to a club where he struggled for minutes, and is languishing near the bottom of the table, remains to be seen. It's likely a time that the Ammies do not need to add any disruption.

Another option would be to extend the loan until the end of the year, but with Bailey's contract expiring in 2024, it's unlikely that Salford will opt to help out a fellow league rival for little in return.

Sam Byrne also confirmed that, by dint of Bailey's minute-long Carabao Cup subtitute appearance at the beginning of the season against Preston North End, league rules dictate that the 24-year-old cannot play for a third team between January and the end of the season.

It therefore means that the most likely route out of this scenario could see Stockport County pay a fee for the former Birmingham City man, allowing the Hatters to retain the services of their productive midfielder and providing Salford City with their last opportunity to cash-in before Bailey's contract expires next year.