Stockport County are interested in signing Crystal Palace midfielder Scott Banks, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Hatters missed out on promotion in League Two last season as they were beaten on penalties by Carlisle United in the play-off final at Wembley in May, but it has been a strong start to the summer at Edgeley Park as Dave Challinor looks to challenge again next term, with Billy Chadwick, Ibou Touray and former Stoke City midfielder Nick Powell all arriving.

Banks has now emerged on County's transfer radar and they are "willing to splash out £250,000 for him".

The 21-year-old spent last season in the fourth tier on loan with Bradford City, scoring six goals and registering six assists in 36 appearances in all competitions as the Bantams reached the play-offs.

Who is Scott Banks?

Banks came through the academy at Scottish side Dundee United, making his debut for the Tangerines in July 2019.

United reportedly turned down a £400,000 bid for Banks from Crystal Palace the following month, but he eventually joined the Eagles in January 2020.

Banks is yet to make a senior appearance during his time at Selhurst Park and he had loan spells with Alloa Athletic and Dunfermline Athletic before joining the Bantams on a temporary basis last summer.

The midfielder impressed during his stint at Valley Parade and he was recognised for his performances, winning the club's Young Player of the Year award.

After his time in West Yorkshire came to an end, Banks admitted that he was unsure where he would be playing next season.

"I find that tough to answer at the moment," Banks told the South London Press in May.

"I have to see what Palace want to do and where a good option is for me. There are too many things and too many variables for me to answer that question right now.

"I just need to go and recover – just see what’s there for me when I come back."

Would Scott Banks be a good signing for Stockport County?

Banks would be an outstanding addition for the Hatters.

He was one of the most exciting young players in League Two last season and after his excellent spell with the Bantams, League One would have been the next logical step in his development, so it would be a coup if County can convince him to remain in the fourth tier.

The Hatters already have a strong midfield after the signing of Powell and with the likes of Akil Wright, Connor Lemonheigh-Evans, Callum Camps, Antoni Sarcevic and Will Collar on their books, but Banks' arrival would further improve Challinor's options.

County are known to be ambitious, so it is no surprise to see the club willing to spend big on Banks and he would be a worthwhile investment, adding goals and creativity to the team.

Challinor will be determined to avoid a repeat of last season's heartbreak and he is building a side that should be capable of challenging for automatic promotion again in the upcoming campaign.