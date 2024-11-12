It was a weekend to remember for Stockport County fans after the latest chapter of their rapid rise saw them roll over local rivals Bolton Wanderers.

In the first league meeting between the Greater Manchester clubs since April 2001, Dave Challinor's men ran riot in the second half to emerge as 5-0 winners.

The result will no doubt be up there as one of Stockport's most memorable in recent years, which says a lot. Just six years ago, Edgeley Park was playing host to National League North football - after successive relegations saw the club fall out of (what was then) the Football League in 2011. Now, after a great start to life back in League One, the Hatters are seeking an incredible fourth promotion in seven seasons.

Conversely, for their opponents, the result was a sobering one. Bolton were a mid-table Premier League side when County fell into the wilderness of non-league and the fact they were so outclassed away from home, despite dominating possession, was something of an embarrassment to Trotters fans.

League One standings, as of 11 November Team P GD Pts 6 Stockport County 15 8 24 7 Mansfield Town 13 5 24 8 Huddersfield Town 14 7 23 9 Reading 14 1 23 10 Bolton Wanderers 14 -2 23

However, things could be about to get worse for the white part of Greater Manchester, and it could mean one set of bragging rights that no future result could cancel out.

Bolton Wanderers' current trouble

It's been a season of big wins and heavy defeats

The extent of the humiliation at the hands of their local rivals perfectly highlighted Bolton's inconsistencies this season. Although they currently sit 10th in League One, it was the third time they have conceded more than four goals in all competitions this season.

Furthermore, they are the highest team in the league with a negative goal difference - which may come back to haunt them towards the end of the season. Big wins against Reading, Northampton and Stevenage have been cancelled out by heavy defeats at the hands of Huddersfield and the Hatters.

They have played five of the nine teams above them, losing three and conceding 13. Their 5-2 thrashing of the Royals in September was the only one of those games where they scored.

Bolton's biggest league wins and losses 2024/25 (as of 11 November) Biggest Wins Biggest Losses 5-2 vs Reading (H), 21 September 0-5 vs Stockport County (A), 9 November 4-1 vs Stevenage (A), 29 October 0-4 vs Huddersfield Town (H), 14 September 4-2 vs Northampton Town (A), 1 October 0-2 vs Birmingham City (A), 22 October

With their next league match away at Rotherham United postponed due to international call-ups, an extended break may provide a good opportunity for the Trotters to regroup and rebuild. However, pressure is mounting on manager Ian Evatt to improve the consistency or be shown the door at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

Evatt's future under Bolton scrutiny

This is a low point of a tenure that's had its highs

Evatt, who also owns minority shares in the Trotters' owners Football Ventures, has been in charge of the club since 2020 after he was lured away from then-newly-promoted Barrow. He won promotion back to League One with a third-place finish the following year.

In 2023, he guided the club to silverware for the first time in the 21st century after they hammered Plymouth Argyle 4-0 in the EFL Trophy Final at Wembley. They were defeated in that season's play-off semi-finals at the hands of Barnsley, and although they went one better in 2023/24, this visit to Wembley wasn't as sweet, as they were put to the sword by Oxford United and missed out on promotion.

The performances have been up and down so far this season, with the Stockport result being the lowest of the low. This has led to increased speculation over Evatt's future in the Bolton dugout, with some fans calling for his P45 after the Hatters' rout. However, he has remained cool about his future.

"I always reflect on myself before anything or anyone else," he told the Bolton News. "I know what you're trying to ask me. The minute I think enough is enough, I'll be the first to say it."

Stockport can take the ultimate bragging rights from Evatt sacking

The November international break could be the perfect time for a change at Bolton

If Evatt is dismissed from his role in the coming days, it could mean an even sweeter - and more lasting - bit of bragging rights for the royal blue part of Greater Manchester.

Not content with simply thumping their local rivals on the pitch, the result proving to be the final straw for the Trotters' faith in Evatt would give Hatters fans that extra bit of mockery in a rivalry that is likely going to see far more regular meetings in the near future.

Football can be cruel at times, and the fact that Stockport could potentially be responsible for the sacking of a Bolton Wanderers manager would never be lived down among the Edgeley Park faithful. It just goes to show how significant this result was for both Greater Manchester sides.

For Bolton, it showed performances need to level out if they want to build on last season's play-off final defeat and push for Championship promotion. However, for Stockport, it was among the biggest moments of their meteoric rise through English football so far - and the fact it could cost Evatt his job would only make it bigger.