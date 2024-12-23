This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Stockport County have enjoyed a relatively successful start to their first season in League One since 2009-10.

Having finished bottom of the same table nearly 15 years ago, the Hatters went on a torrid run all the way down to the National League North. However, County have since fought back and three promotions in six seasons has them in the third tier and aiming upwards.

Heading into Christmas 2024, Dave Challinor's side are sitting in fifth place, well inside the play-off places. This position will be the aim come May and while the departure of loanee, Louie Barry is disappointing, they still have plenty of talent in their squad.

League One Table 3rd-6th 2024-25 (As of 23rd December) Position Team Played GD Points 3rd Wrexham 21 +17 42 4th Huddersfield 20 +16 39 5th Stockport 21 +12 36 6th Lincoln 21 +3 31

While January will give Challinor a chance to add to his team, his primary aim has to be keeping together the current squad.

Ethan Pye and Fraser Horsfall named in invaluable player debate

Posing the question of which player is invaluable to the Hatters, FLW's Stockport County fan pundit James Cropper said: "One of the two centre-backs we have, Ethan Pye or Fraser Horsfall. They go under the radar a lot, they're so consistent, very rarely slip up, and have just stepped up to the plate.

"They played with us last year, and I think Ethan Pye, especially, is a very invaluable player as he's young and is producing those kinds of levels right now. He is definitely a 'keep at all costs.'

"It is the same with Fraser because there is nobody as good as them to step in. We do rely on them a lot to bail us out with last-ditch tackles."

Following on about how it would damage the team if they departed, Cropper added: "They are the spine of the team, despite neither of them being the captain. They are leaders, so it would be damaging, and while I think we would get through it, it would not be great."

Ethan Pye has a huge future for Stockport

While Horsfall has been a brilliant servant for Stockport, it is Pye who arguably has the highest potential.

Aged 22, the Manchester-born defender has already made over 65 appearances for the Hatters and was brilliant in last season's title-winning campaign.

This year he has continued in his ascension and he needn't leave Edgeley Park with Stockport presently matching his ambitions.

Having signed a contract extension till 2027 in the summer, Challinor is well-placed to keep one of his star defenders, and he would be advised to retain him unless a ridiculous offer arrives.