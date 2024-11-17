Nathan Aspinall is best known for throwing darts, but on Saturday night he was throwing compliments the way of Stockport County striker Louie Barry following his match-winning performance against Wrexham.

Barry struck a first-half winner in the Hatters' clash with the Red Dragons at Edgeley Park on Saturday as their promotion push continues to gather momentum, with the goal moving them to within three points of the automatic promotion places.

It's worth noting that Stockport have played three more games than second-place Birmingham, as they've continued to play in international breaks while the Blues have been forced to postpone their fixtures due to call-ups.

Still, Stockport have their points on the board already and can now sit back and watch their challengers try and keep up their own momentum, and they'll hope Saturday's result helped stunt the momentum of a close rival, as Wrexham are a fellow top six club and have been a continuous rival through the years.

It was a huge win in the grand scheme of the season for Stockport, and despite darts being his chosen field, Aspinall recognised the enormity of the win himself, and he had Barry to thank for securing three huge points for his side.

Nathan Aspinall sends message to Louie Barry following match-winning Stockport drike

Despite pursuing a career in darts, football was something Aspinall dreamt of doing when he was younger, and he could very well have been on the pitch alongside Barry had his career worked out differently, as he had trials with the club when he was younger.

Aspinall was born in Stockport and despite having an affiliation with Man United, he is also a fan of County and has been attending matches more-so in recent times, so he'll be thrilled to see them back in League One.

He attended the game against Wrexham among the masses in The Cheadle End, uploading an Instagram story after the game showing a video of the full-time antics, captioning it: "Massive three points today. Another finish from the main man @louiebarry."

He alludes to Barry being the match-winner, but surprisingly he doesn't mention the manner in which it arrived, with the Aston Villa loanee producing a stunning strike worthy of winning any game.

Barry's no stranger to the spectacular, and he's no stranger to getting on the scoresheet either, with that goal taking his tally to 11 for the season, which is already his best scoring tally in a single professional campaign without even reaching December yet.

Louie Barry is showing signs that he could be a Premier League player

While producing performances in League One and the Premier League are obviously two completely different things, Barry is showing in the third tier that he has the sprinkling of star quality that all teams want in their armoury.

Whether he'll be able to cut it at Aston Villa or not amid the embarrassment of riches they have available remains to be seen, but in the worst case scenario, he's doing a great job of showing he's at least worthy of a decent move.

If he could fire Stockport to another promotion, it would be another feather in his cap and he could maybe even get a chance to impress in pre-season.

Louie Barry's 2024/25 League One Stats For Stockport County (As Per Fotmob) Goals 11 xG 6.56 Assists 1 Chances created 17 Successful dribbles 33 Touches in opposition box 70 Stats Correct As Of November 17, 2024

For now though, Stockport will just be hoping to make as much use of their main man as possible as they bid to get into the second tier for the first time since 2001/02.

Barry is spearheading that charge, and as Aspinall describes, he's their main man, so they'll be keen to keep him grounded until the end of the season.