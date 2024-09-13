Former Sheffield United stars Oliver Norwood and John Fleck have raised eyebrows by dropping to League One and League Two respectively, joining Stockport County and Chesterfield.

Norwood played for the Blades between 2018 and 2024, before being released when his contract expired this summer, while Fleck spent eight years at Bramall Lane, before joining Blackburn Rovers back in January of this year.

However, despite both players being free agents and into their thirties, not many people would have envisaged the duo playing League One and League Two football this season, and they look set to be huge coups for both Stockport County and Chesterfield.

Stockport have made a bright start to their League One season after winning the League Two title last season, while Chesterfield have made a solid start to their campaign after returning to the EFL for the first time since 2018 after winning the National League title.

Oliver Norwood and John Fleck are quite the coups for Stockport and Chesterfield

Just last season, Norwood was a regular in the Premier League, even skippering Sheffield United on a number of occasions against some of the world's best sides, so for a newly-promoted League One side to sign him shows some serious ambition.

Dave Challinor's side have gone somewhat under the radar in recent seasons when compared to the likes of Wrexham, but have won a number of promotions and will be fighting for promotion to the Championship this season if their early showings are anything to go by.

Norwood's signing will add some nous, experience and leadership, and it's a real statement of intent for Stockport to get his signing over the line on a free transfer.

The 33-year-old has plenty of experience of winning promotion, and his signing will make Stockport's rivals sit-up and take notice.

Fleck, meanwhile, played just four Premier League games last season, starting just once, and was subsequently allowed to join Blackburn Rovers on a short-term deal in January, but a shin injury meant he played once, and was unable to show enough in his brief cameo to earn a longer contract.

Oliver Norwood and John Fleck's time at Sheffield United - Transfermarkt Player P G A Oliver Norwood 252 11 21 John Fleck 278 16 48

As a free agent, you'd have expected Fleck to be picked up by a Championship club or ambitious League One club at the minimum, so Paul Cook has played a blinder by bringing him to a newly-promoted League Two side.

Of course, the Spireites have been helped in their pursuit of Fleck by their geographical location to Sheffield, but the Scotland international will be a serious coup in the fourth tier.

Fleck was playing Premier League football less than a year ago, and his experience will be invaluable to Cook's side.

League One and League Two moves perhaps suggest Sheffield United were right

Sheffield United had a clearout after their relegation to the Championship earlier this year, and the likes of Norwood joined Chris Basham, George Baldock, Max Lowe, Wes Foderingham and Fleck, who left in January, in being let go by the club.

These were players who had helped the Blades enjoy great success in recent seasons, and many people were shocked that they'd been let go, particularly as the club looked to rebuild in the Championship.

However, moves to League One and League Two perhaps show that while both Norwood and Fleck have been great players and excellent servants to the club, they were no longer up to the standard required by Chris Wilder.

There's no doubt that both players could play at a higher level than they currently are, but Wilder was brave in his decision-making as he looked to bring down the age profile of his squad, and he'll feel that his decision to release experienced campaigners like the aforementioned duo has been vindicated.

Despite a dreadful 2023/24 season, the experienced pair left Bramall Lane with their heads held high after some great times in recent seasons, and there's no doubt that the Sheffield United faithful will be keeping a keen eye on them this season and wishing them the best.