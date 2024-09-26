Stockport County travel to Barnsley this weekend looking to right the wrongs of their recent 4-1 loss to Leyton Orient.

The Tykes are still reeling from a heavy defeat of their own; a 7-0 drubbing against Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup.

Although facing tough Premier League opposition in that bout, the game did provide the Hatters with a potential insight into where Barnsley’s vulnerabilities may lie.

Luckily for County, they have the exact type of personnel that could cause the Tykes similar problems.

Old Trafford bout showed Barnsley’s weak spot

Against a relatively strong European-level squad, away from home, it was never going to be a routine evening for Barnsley.

Despite that, Darrell Clarke’s side likely will have travelled to Old Trafford with thoughts of putting up a stronger fight than conceding seven unanswered goals.

It was a strong front three of Antony, Marcus Rashford, and Alejandro Garnacho who caused the bulk of the problems for the Tykes.

With Rashford traditionally a winger, but playing through the middle for this game, and the two widemen comfortable operating as traditional wingers and pulling inside, Barnsley struggled to cope with this three-pronged attack; all liable to pop up in different areas throughout the game.

The scoresheet laid this vulnerability bare, with Antony winning and converting a penalty from the right flank, Garnacho picking up two goals and two assists from the left flank and Rashford contributing two goals and an assist of his own through the middle.

The creative spark in behind them, Christian Eriksen, also managed to pick up an assist and two goals in the final few minutes with late arrivals into the box against tired legs.

County have everything in place to play in a similar way

How United managed to routinely overcome opposition two leagues below them may seem of little relevance to League One County, but expert summer transfer business conducted between director of football Simon Wilson and manager Dave Challinor means that the Hatters have all the tools to do a very similar job.

County in previous seasons had shunned wingers in favour of a front two with wing-backs providing the width, but that has changed in the new campaign thanks to their recruitment.

A key trait the County decision-makers seem to have been keen on when looking for wingers to bring into the club was the flexibility to play anywhere in a front three.

Of new wide recruit Jack Diamond, Challinor said: “He can play anywhere across the front and adds more threat to what is already a really strong looking attacking unit.”

Wilson backed this up, saying: “Jack is a quick and exciting attacking player that can play anywhere across the front line and we feel will really complement our front foot style of play.”

Diamond's League One season so far, as per WhoScored Starts (Sub) 4 (1) Goals 1 Assists 0 Key passes per 90 1.2 Dribbles per 90 2.2 Pass success rate 75.3%

Similar applies to another new face this summer, Jayden Fevrier, who was brought in from Colchester United.

“Jayden has the ability to play anywhere across the front line,” Challinor said. “But spent most of last season in a wing back role which, although he does it very well, probably prevented the amount of goal scoring moments he had.”

Evidence of Louie Barry being able to do the same is clear from last season, having often played in a front two with Tanto Olaofe, and at the start of this season, in his second loan spell, causing chaos for County’s opposition, predominately from the left.

Olaofe also fits somewhat into this rotating style of play. Although he is at his best driving at defenders through the centre, he has also proven comfortable when operating out wide.

Much like United did at Old Trafford, County have all the tools to field a maverick front three, all of whom are willing to interchange their positions to confuse the opposition’s defensive line and ensure they never become predictable.

It worked a treat for Ten Hag’s side in the Carabao Cup against the Tykes, and County look to be perfectly set up to offer similar problems to Barnsley this weekend, should Challinor opt to take that blueprint.

The Hatters need a quick win to put last weekend behind them

However County line up against Barnsley this weekend, one thing is for sure: they need a win, and fast.

Last weekend’s tough defeat against an otherwise struggling Orient left a sour taste in the mouths of County fans, and felt like a crash back to reality after a strong start in the higher division.

The Hatters travel to Oakwell needing to prove that last weekend’s game at Edgeley Park was just a blip.

To do that, United may have laid on a handy guide for County to follow, utilising the similar profile of players they have in their ranks to cause Barnsley problems, and leave with all three points secure.