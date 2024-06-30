Highlights Stockport County signs young prospect Lewis Bate from Leeds United, aiming for future profit and immediate impact.

Stockport County may have made an inspired move this summer for an exciting young prospect in Lewis Bate.

The former Leeds United man has arrived at Edgeley Park on a free transfer after his deal with the Yorkshire club expired, meaning it already looks like a deal that could turn a huge profit in the future.

He most recently had a successful short-term loan spell at MK Dons and is now ready to take on the third-tier challenge with County.

This is not just a move for the future, though, as Bate can come into Dave Challinor's side and have an instant impact this season.

Bate satisfies an instant need at Edgeley Park

The end of the 2023/24 season saw the Hatters part ways with battling defensive midfielder Ryan Croasdale, who has since joined Port Vale on a free.

Croasdale had been solid in the role and broke up play incredibly well, but questions remained about whether an upgrade on the technical side of the game was available as County moved into League One. Add in the fact that Croasdale turns 30 in September - with the club having clearly stated their intention to bring the average age of the squad down - and a new recruit for this position begins to make sense.

Croasdale and Bate in League Two last season, as per WhoScored Stat Croasdale Bate Starts (Sub) 27 (9) 17 (3) Goals 2 0 Assists 1 0 Tackles per 90 1.8 1.6 Interceptions per 90 1.2 0.9 Dribbles per 90 0.3 0.8 Key passes per 90 0.5 1.1 Pass success rate 76.2% 90.3%

Bate ticks all those boxes, having played predominately as a holding midfielder when on loan with MK, possessing the technical qualities to upgrade the squad now and, at the age of 21, still has plenty of years ahead of him to improve even further.

It is little wonder, therefore, that the Hatters handed him a three-year deal on arrival, likely designed to give the club some security and protect his value if he begins to make waves at Edgeley Park.

The long-term benefits appear appealing too

Bate has not only been brought in for the impact he can have on the pitch for County this season, but as part of the club's overarching strategy to boost their budget sustainably through transfers, which is a key reason behind the club wanting to go younger in terms of recruits.

In Bate's announcement, Challinor said: "Personally, for him, playing in the Premier League and Championship is where he wants to get back to and we really feel he has every opportunity for that to be the case."

The ambition is clear. The 21-year-old was valued at the end of last year by Transfermarkt at £1million and if the plan comes off, and he does receive bids from England's top two divisions, offers will likely need to exceed that valuation.

Director of football, Simon Wilson, followed up by saying: "His best years are ahead of him, and we undoubtedly will see some of those here at Edgeley Park."

That Wilson expressly mentions seeing only some of his best years at County nods to the fact that the club will be open to developing the midfielder and selling him on when the time is right. They declared that Bate had interest from higher levels this summer, which likely means that some agreement over playing time and the freedom to move on when a sufficient offer comes in will have formed part of the attraction of Edgeley Park for Bate.

At this point, on paper, it looks like a smart move that benefits all parties in the short- and long-term.

Leeds may come to regret their handling of the situation

Both the player and his new club clearly have strong faith in Bate to return to a higher level, after gaining Premier League minutes under Marcelo Bielsa and Jesse Marsch for the Whites.

As recently as this year, the Championship club seemed to be in two minds about what to do with the young midfielder, having reportedly been considering offering him a new deal after his promising spell with the Dons, but ultimately allowing him to leave this summer.

It will not have been how Leeds foresaw Bate's time at Elland Road when they purchased him from Chelsea as an 18-year-old for £1.5million, but they may have pulled the plug too early.

Something resembling that transfer fee, or more, may not be out of the question over the next couple of years if the plan for Bate comes off.

It may well be that Leeds couldn't offer him the minutes he needed, or the player himself signalled his intention to move on and develop somewhere else, but neither of those things will soften the blow for Leeds fans if they see him progressing rapidly at Edgeley Park; bolstering finances and potentially leapfrogging the Yorkshire outfit in the process.

Whether it all goes to plan remains to be seen, but on paper, it looks like a genius move by County. Leeds supporters will likely keep a keen eye on developments, but it may not be long before the move becomes a source of regret for their side.