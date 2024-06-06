Sunderland are said to have Stockport County boss Dave Challinor in a three-man shortlist for the managerial vacancy at the Stadium of Light, according to Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

The Hatters’ boss joins former AZ Alkmaar boss Pascal Jansen and St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson in the Mackems' sights this summer, with a successor to Michael Beale still yet to be found.

The Wearsiders axed the former Queens Park Rangers boss back in February after a disastrous spell in the north east, but are yet to appoint a new boss after Mike Dodds took caretaker charge of the side until the end of the season.

Sunderland were said to be chasing Bo Svensson earlier in the year, as well as young English manager Will Still, but with both moves said to have broken down, they have since turned their interest elsewhere.

Dave Challinor among three-man shortlist for vacant Sunderland managerial position

Challinor has experienced plenty of success during his time at Edgeley Park, with two promotions in the last three seasons seeing County rise from the National League to League One since his appointment in October 2021.

With a playoff final defeat in between those two successful seasons, the former Hartlepool United man has proven he has what it takes to guide a team to plenty of success in the dugout, with an expansive attacking brand of football being played.

81 victories from his 146 matches in charge at County is a record that would rival most managers in the EFL, with his side experiencing a period of constant growth over the previous three years, leaving Challinor with a reputation as one of the Football League’s most enterprising managers.

Sunderland have turned to the 48-year-old after recent interest in Svensson came to a halt, with the Dane joining Bundesliga side Union Berlin last month, while former Reims boss Still looks set to join Ligue 1 side Lens.

Dave Challinor Stockport County managerial record Matches 146 Wins 81 Draws 29 Defeats 36 Win % 55.5% As of June 6th, 2024, Source: Transfermarkt

Bayern Munich under-19 boss Rene Maric was also said to be a contender for the role, although the Austrian looks to be staying put with the German side after Vincent Kompany’s arrival as manager of the Bavarian giants.

Pascal Jansen and Stephen Robinson said to be other names linked to Sunderland position

As well as Challinor, the Black Cats are said to be eying up a move for Jansen, who was head coach with AZ Alkmaar for four years before his sacking in January.

Greek side Panathinaikos are also said to be interested in the 51-year-old [pictured] - according to a report from Sportime - with the Mackems reportedly already making contact with the former PSV Eindhoven coach.

Nixon once again commented that Sunderland have ‘serious interest’ in the Dane, while St Mirren boss Robinson is also in contention, having led the Buddies to a fifth-placed finish in the Scottish Premiership last season.

The Sun journalist went on to say that the 49-year-old would be available for a bargain £250,000 compensation fee if he were to move to the Stadium of Light this summer, as the Black Cats' search for a new boss continues.