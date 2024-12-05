Premier League side Fulham and League One highflyers Stockport County are leading the race to sign Blackpool starlet Gabriel Schluter in January, according to reports.

The young midfielder has caught the eye for the Seasiders' academy sides recently, which has led to Premier League side, Fulham, reportedly submitting a bid for Schluter's services.

However, Stockport are said to be plotting an ambitious raid of their League One rivals. where they are keen to beat the Cottagers to the line for this deal, after the midfield maestro scored twice for Blackpool against the Hatters in the FA Youth Cup last month.

Fulham keen on raiding Blackpool for teenage talent

16-year-old midfielder Schluter is a wanted man ahead of January, thanks to his impressive season for the Seasiders youth team so far.

After making his senior debut in the EFL Trophy against Liverpool Under-21s last month, Blackpool coach Richard Keogh was full of praise for the club's up-and-coming young players, including Schluter, after making their debuts.

“They’ve taken on the information really well and have learned from the senior players. They’ve asked questions, they’re inquisitive, they’re curious - these are all great things that you want," Keogh said.

This attitude and performance levels have caught the eye of Fulham, who have reportedly already tabled a bid for the midfielder outside of the transfer window.

The London outfit have been monitoring Schluter, and have seen enough to warrant an offer being made. However, another option remains on the table for the 16-year-old, should he wish to remain in the north west.

Stockport County looking into ambitious move to raid League One rivals Blackpool

Whilst it may be a bit of a mismatch, League One Stockport are reportedly also sniffing around Schluter. The youngster impressed County when he bagged a brace at Edgeley Park for Blackpool's under-18's last month.

The Hatters are in the same league as Blackpool currently, though they find themselves in a much better position than Steve Bruce's men.

As Blackpool are yet to give Schluter any further first-team minutes, he could be tempted to jump ship to Stockport and try to earn his way into Dave Challinor's side through that path.

Beating a Premier League side to the 16-year-old's signature could be a real statement of intent from Stockport, as they look to push towards promotion to the Championship.

On the contrary, this would certainly rub salt into Blackpool's wounds by losing one of their brightest young talents to a league rival, especially when you put into perspective that the Seasiders were three divisions above Stockport just a few years ago.

There seems to be no lack of options for Schluter come January, but the midfielder must choose wisely and decide which move would be best for his career progression, if any.