Stockport County are in a little bit of limbo heading into the January transfer window.

The month arrives as, usually, the earliest point a team can recall a player they have out on loan, and with Aston Villa loanee Louie Barry scoring for fun at Edgeley Park, many reports suggest the Premier League club are considering testing him at a higher level.

Unless others in the squad can fill the gap left behind by Barry, then a replacement will be needed.

Assessing the market of Premier League youngsters, it could be Arsenal who hold the keys to a ready-made replacement.

Arsenal youngster may be able to pick up the slack left behind by Barry

The work Dave Challinor and his coaching staff have done with Barry is nothing short of remarkable, meaning they should have the pick of the bunch when it comes to Premier League youngsters in need of League One experience.

A similar profile to Barry could be available at Arsenal in the form of Nathan Butler-Oyedeji.

Much like Barry, he splits his time between playing as a striker and out on the wings, seemingly comfortable in both roles judging off his six goals and six assists in Premier League 2 this season, in just eight appearances.

Being able to play across the front three, as Butler-Oyedeji has done, is clearly well-favoured by the decision-makers at County, who brought in Barry, Jack Diamond and Jayden Fevrier in this summer, all in a similar mould.

Additionally, the Gunners have sent the 21-year-old out on loan to League One Cheltenham Town and Accrington Stanley in previous seasons, so clearly see it as an appropriate level.

He failed to register a goal involvement in either stint, but Barry was no stranger to a quiet loan spell before he arrived at Edgeley Park; reputations can change very quickly.

Could provide a double boost to the Hatters

That Butler-Oyedeji has a quiet loan spell on his CV already could provide another boost to the Hatters.

If they can take him in and produce a similar turnaround to what they managed with Barry, then it will only further enhance their reputation as a loan provider.

Should County have two hits in quick succession, they’ll be fighting off proposals from Premier League sides to send their best youngsters to Edgeley Park.

Barry will be missed regardless

It is, of course, still yet to be confirmed whether Villa will recall Barry, but the sentiment only seems to be heading in one direction.

If the 21-year-old does secure a short-term loan at a top Championship club, then he’ll leave Edgeley Park with every fan’s best wishes: he has become a true fan favourite at the club.

Barry for County in League One, as per WhoScored Start (Sub) 18 (1) Goals 14 Assists 1 Key passes per 90 1.1 Dribbles per 90 2.6 Pass success rate 81.5%

Although other players have been finding the back of the net, the 21-year-old’s 14 goals have undoubtedly been decisive this season and will be difficult to replace.

One thing that really would soften the blow is getting in another youngster who can burst into life like Barry has at Stockport, and that man could just well be Butler-Oyedeji.