Still seemingly climbing on their meteoric rise from non-league, Stockport County now have Championship football in their grasp.

It will undoubtedly provoke interest in some of their players, not least 22-year-old club captain Lewis Bate, who has been a revelation in County’s midfield.

He joined on a free transfer, signing a three-year deal, so any offer would undoubtedly fit right into owner Mark Stott’s long-term transfer strategy.

However, it would come with the cost of the Hatters once again losing their captain for the second consecutive season, just as they did with Paddy Madden last term.

Bate is bound to attract interest in the summer

It turned some heads when the then-21-year-old, having not long signed from Leeds United, was named club captain last summer.

Those heads, seemingly, included Bate himself, who told the club website: “We have a really strong leadership group here at Carrington and I’m just one part of that, so it was a nice surprise to have been chosen.

“I know I haven’t been here long, but I’ve been made to feel so welcome by staff and supporters since joining and have settled in well.”

But it’s proven an inspired choice by Dave Challinor.

Bate’s availability has been strong amid another season of injury battles elsewhere in the squad, and appears to lead his team-mates well on the pitch.

However, Bate’s about more than just his leadership.

Despite his deceptively diminutive size, he holds his own in any midfield battle, looks after the ball well thanks to his low centre of gravity, and can move defence into attack from the tightest of gaps.

Being entrusted with the role of captain at such a young age, and playing such a key part in a side pushing for back-to-back promotions, it’s easy to see why clubs higher in the pyramid would be attracted; many Hatters’ fans are expecting the worst.

Bate fits perfectly into Mark Stott’s plan

Stott revealed last summer that, moving forward, the plan is to give young, talented players a platform that they perhaps haven’t had at bigger clubs and, once they’ve proven themselves, sell them on for a profit.

It not only promotes County as a place where talent will get a chance – increasing the chances they’ll get the best available players – but will also increase money flowing into the club, which should in turn increase the budget as the club moves up the divisions and comes into contact with ever-richer clubs.

Given that County lost £7million in 2023/24, Stott will be keen for this new focus to bear fruit.

And, in Bate, it looks like he may have his ideal test case: a highly marketable player, recruited cheaply and still under contract for the next couple of seasons.

But there may be on-pitch consequences to consider.