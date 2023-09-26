Highlights Ramsgate defender Louie Procopi is attracting interest from Stockport County and Gillingham, with both teams offering him a trial period.

According to Kent Online, the League Two rivals are set to compete for the signing of youngster Louie Procopi.

The 17-year-old previously had a trial with Brentford, training with the Premier League side during the summer transfer window.

The defender has now been invited to have a trial with Stockport, with Ramsgate’s manager discussing the future of the highly sought after youngster.

But Stockport will face competition from their promotion rivals Gillingham in the race to secure his signature.

What has the Ramsgate manager said about Louie Procopi’s future?

Ben Smith has confirmed that the defender is currently training with Gillingham, and that a trial has been offered by Stockport.

The Ramsgate boss believes it is just a matter of time before the player makes the move into the Football League given the level of interest in his services.

“He’s currently training with Gillingham, and he’s had Stockport offering him trials,” said Smith, via Kent Online.

“I expect one of these clubs to take him.

“He’s versatile, he’s athletic, he’s comfortable on the ball.

“I’ll be shocked if someone doesn’t take him.

“I don’t think he disgraced himself at Brentford at all.

“Maybe he just wasn’t quite at the level they needed him at right now.

“Don’t forget, this kid hasn’t had any professional coaching, whereas the lads at Brentford have probably been in academies their whole lives.

“Louie’s had a lot to learn in a short space of time.

“You don’t just get thrown in and away you go.

“There’s lots that he’s taken away with him to build on to become a better player.

“He wants to keep improving and that will help him get to one of these pro clubs.”

Gillingham are currently second in the League Two table, sitting just two points behind leaders Notts County.

Meanwhile, Stockport are four points further back, having earned 14 from their opening nine games in the league this season.

The two teams will be aiming for a top three finish this campaign, as they seek promotion to League One.

Procopi might not have an impact on their promotion ambitions for this term, but he could be one for the future given his age and potential.

This is certainly one to keep an eye on, with the League Two rivals both offering him a trial period.

Next up for Gillingham is a clash at home to Mansfield Town, while Stockport take on Accrington Stanley on 30 September.

Would Louie Procopi be a good signing for a League Two team?

That the Ramsgate player is attracting trial offers from the Premier League bodes well for the potential he possesses.

While he didn’t make it at Brentford, it should be remembered that the London club does not have a conventional youth system so might not have been a good fit for their B team.

However, the step to League Two is still an exciting one for Procopi, and one he will want to make in the near future.

Winning his signature could come down to who has the better promotion prospects, and which team is willing to give him first team opportunities sooner.