A number of Football League clubs are interested in signing defender Clark Robertson this summer.

That's according to a report from The Daily Record Transfer Blog, (27/05, 13:36), who say that Bristol Rovers, Stockport County and MK Dons are all keen to sign the 30-year-old.

Robertson began his senior career with Aberdeen in his native Scotland, before moving to England, where he played for the likes of Blackpool, Rotherham United and Portsmouth.

After leaving the latter in the summer of 2023, the defender has spent the last year in Israel, playing for MS Ashdod. During that time, Robertson managed to score the goal that secured his side's top-flight status, as they eventually finished tenth in the final standings.

Clark Robertson senior club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Aberdeen 68 0 3 Blackpool 137 5 2 Rotherham United 69 5 5 Portsmouth 56 3 3 MS Ashdod 19 2 0 As of 27th May 2024

Now however, it seems as though the former Scotland youth international could be set for a return to the Football League this summer.

EFL clubs in race to sign Clark Robertson

Having only signed a one-year contract with Ashdod last summer, Robertson is now set to become a free agent again in the coming weeks.

That, it seems, is starting to attract a fair amount of interest from clubs currently in the Football League.

As per this latest update, Bristol Rovers, Stockport County and MK Dons are all showing an interest in signing the 30-year-old.

It is thought that Robertson has now decided to return from Israel in order to be closer to his family, giving these sides a further boost in their pursuit of his services.

Indeed, the defender is now said to be mulling over offers made to him from clubs in England, as he decides on his next move for the coming campaign.

This season saw Bristol Rovers finish 15th in the League One table, while Stockport County were crowned League Two champions to ensure they too will be playing in the third-tier next season.

MK Dons however, were thrashed 8-1 on aggregate by Crawley Town in the League Two play-off semi-finals, meaning they will be forced to settle for another year in the fourth-tier in 2024/25.

Bristol Rovers are yet to make their first signing of the window. Stockport though, have already signed midfielder Jay Mingi from Colchester United.

Meanwhile, attacking midfielder Connor Lemmonheigh-Evans has signed for MK Dons after his release from Stockport themselves.

Clark Robertson could be a useful signing for interested EFL clubs

It does feel as though signing Robertson could prove to be a smart piece of business for one of these clubs if they can get it done.

All three of these teams have seen defensive options leave already this summer, and so may need to add to their options in that position over the coming months.

Signing Robertson would allow them to do that, and in the process, bringing in a player who has plenty of Football League experience that could prove useful further down the line.

With the defender also available on a free transfer, there ought to be little financial risk associated with this deal, for whoever might be able to complete this signing, and it could be a coup with that other interest.

As a result, pursuing a deal for Robertson looks as though it would be a smart move for the likes of Bristol Rovers, Stockport and MK Dons this summer.