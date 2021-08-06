Stockley starts: The predicted Charlton Athletic XI to face Sheff Wed

Charlton Athletic take on Sheffield Wednesday this weekend as Sky Bet League One kicks off in style at The Valley.

The third tier is looking incredibly close to call at the moment, but many fancy both Charlton and Wednesday to be there or thereabouts this season in terms of the promotion race.

It is, therefore, a big game for both this weekend as they look to build some early momentum and, here, we’re taking a look at the potential line-up that the Addicks could field against the Owls.

First of all, Nigel Adkins has ruled out four players with him telling the club’s official website that Ben Purrington, Alex Gilbey and Jake Forster-Caskey are all out injured, whilst Ronnie Schwartz is short of fitness as well and is likely to miss the game too:

“Ben Purrington, Alex Gilbey and Jake Forster-Caskey will be the three injured players not available for the weekend’s game,” he added.

“Ronnie Schwartz has been back in training and we’re building up his levels of fitness. Those three will definitely miss out and Ronnie probably will miss out as well.”

We could, then, see a similar side to the one that played Fulham last weekend in the final friendly of pre-season, with Jayden Stockley leading the line and supported by Conor Washington and Diallang Jaiyesimi.

In midfield we have new faces George Dobson and Sean Clare whilst in defence Ryan Inniss and Akin Famewo are reunited, ahead of summer arrival Craig MacGillivray in goal:

