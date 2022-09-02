Stockley starts: The predicted Charlton Athletic XI to face Bolton on Saturday

Charlton Athletic have had a very solid start to the season under new boss Ben Garner.

Although the Addicks are winless in their last two league outings after draws with Wycombe Wanderers (1-1) and Cambridge United (1-1) respectively, the club have still managed to put a healthy nine points on the board in their opening six matches.

That points tally leaves Charlton sitting 8th in League One at this early stage.

Bolton, their opponents this weekend, meanwhile, have just one point fewer and sit 10th at this stage of the campaign.

However, Wanderers have suffered back-to-back losses in their last two league matches, being beaten by Plymouth Argyle (2-0) and Sheffield Wednesday (2-0).

With that said, here, we’ve predicted the Charlton XI that Ben Garner could deploy for the Bolton clash tomorrow.

After plenty of rotation in the Carabao Cup and EFL Trophy in recent weeks, Garner should once again stick to a similar line up as the one that faced Wycombe Wanderers recently.

That should see Joe Wollacott keep his place as Addicks number one, with a back four consisting of Charles Clayden, Eoghan O’Connell, Ryan Inniss, and Sean Clare.

In the centre of the park, George Dobson should play in the holding role, with Albie Morgan to his right, and Scott Fraser to his left.

Up front, Jayden Stockley should start once again, with Garner’s options up front less than he would like after Macauley Bonne’s deadline day move to The Valley collapsed.

Out wide left, Charlie Kirk should start, with Jesurun Rak-Sakyi flanking Stockley on the right.