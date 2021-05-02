Stockley in: An early look at how Charlton Athletic’s XI could look at the start of the 2021/22 season

Charlton Athletic’s hopes of finishing in the League One play-off places are over, after they dropped vital points in their penultimate match of the 2020/21 season.

The Addicks suffered a frustrating draw at the weekend, as they scored a late equaliser against Accrington Stanley, although that wasn’t enough for Nigel Adkins’ side to force themselves into the play-offs this season.

Certainly, a big few weeks await Charlton and there’s also a considerable chance that the summer window is going to be a busy one with players needing contracts renewed and Nigel Adkins surely looking to add to his squad with the market his first in charge of the club.

That all said, we’re taking an early look at what the Addicks’ XI could look like next season, though it’s obviously a bit dependent on what they do in the final weeks of the campaign.