Stipe Perica to Barnsley: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Barnsley will be looking to strengthen their squad this summer as they try to build on the fine season they enjoyed last time out.

The Tykes were transformed following Valérien Ismaël’s arrival and a remarkable run saw them finish in the play-off places. Whilst they ultimately lost out to Swansea over two legs, there are reasons to be positive moving forward.

There’s no doubting the Yorkshire outfit are seen as a more attractive option to players than they were 12 months ago and Watford’s Stipe Perica is someone who could be making the move to Oakwell, with The Athletic claiming a £1.5m offer has been made.

The 25-year-old was part of the Hornets squad that won promotion, although he was by no means a regular and here we assess the potential transfer…

Is it a good potential move?

Yes, it seems like the ideal move for all parties.

Firstly, Perica couldn’t really get in the Watford team in the Championship so there’s no way he is going to feature in the Premier League. Therefore, if he wants to get regular minutes, he’s going to need to move.

Then, Barnsley need a new striker. Daryl Dike has returned to America and the team will now require a focal point up top, which the big Croatian can provide.

So, it appears to be a good fit for both parties.

Would he start?

He’d certainly be involved every game.

As mentioned, Barnsley are at least one striker short following Dike’s exit and Perica could help fill that gap.

Pleasingly for the Tykes, there aren’t many who are guaranteed starters and with the impressive Carlton Morris and Cauley Woodrow at Oakwell, Perica would face a battle to get in the XI, but that’s exactly how it should be.

What does he offer?

The striker offers a big physical presence, so he will be able to hold the ball up, compete aerially and take the hits from defenders.

Perica’s record suggests he isn’t going to be a prolific scorer but he has qualities that will enhance the Barnsley team and Ismael will back himself to take the game of the former Udinese man up another level.