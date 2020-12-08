‘Stinks of another 3 points’ – Many Huddersfield Town fans react to emerging team news

Huddersfield Town take on Sheffield Wednesday this evening in the Sky Bet Championship, with Carlos Corberan’s side looking for back-to-back wins on home soil.

Corberan has opted to make just a single change following Saturday’s impressive 2-0 win over Queens Park Rangers, and it is an forced one at that.

Christopher Schindler drops out of the side due to a knee injury, with Rarmani Edmonds-Green drafted in at centre-back to partner Naby Sarr.

Harry Toffolo and Pipa complete the back-four playing ahead of Ben Hamer.

Jonathan Hogg anchors the midfield and captains the side, with Lewis O’Brien and Carel Eiting moving ahead of him.

Isaac Mbenza looks set to play from the left, with Fraizer Campbell in the middle. Josh Koroma completes the line-up and will be looking to add to his goal at the weekend.

For many Huddersfield fans, this is the best side Corberan has available to him.

We dive into their delighted reaction here…

Good and unchanged team (Schindy aside) — Steve B (@gegenpresser21) December 8, 2020

Our best team — scrooge (@woo__ben) December 8, 2020

Yes please! 😍 Our strongest line up with the current team. #UTT 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/IKFbn0qZYr — FPL HiJack (@FPL_HiJack) December 8, 2020

Good only one change from Saturday — Martin Bamford (@bamford_martin) December 8, 2020

Stinks of another 3 points — Sam Dixon (@Samdixon0013) December 8, 2020