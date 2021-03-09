‘Stinks’, ‘I will pay for the taxi’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as transfer news emerges

Sheffield Wednesday have endured a dismal season so far, with the Owls facing a huge battle just to stay in the Championship.

Darren Moore’s side are currently seven points from safety, although no matter what happens in the remainder of the campaign, you can imagine that wholesale changes will be made at Hillsborough in the summer.

Reports Middlesbrough are tracking #SWFC winger Kadeem Harris are accurate. Led to believe Boro's interest is 100 per cent legit. Neil Warnock worked with Harris at Cardiff. Stoke City, Reading and Watford have also been linked with Harris. #SWFC 🦉⚽️https://t.co/QIZbGowV5S — Dom Howson (@domhowson) March 9, 2021

And, some early transfer news has come out, with the Sheffield Star confirming that Middlesbrough are keen on doing a deal for Kadeem Harris in the summer, when he is out of contract

Boro boss Neil Warnock has worked with the wide man before at Cardiff, and it seems a reunion could be on the cards.

Even though the 30-year-old has been a regular for the Owls, like many Harris has underperformed this season. Therefore, it’s fair to say that most fans are not too upset at the prospect of losing the 27-year-old, even on a free.

Here we look at some of the comments to the update from Twitter…

Good. Been very poor for us. — Paul (@LifeIsPeachy82) March 9, 2021

Harris COULD be so better than he is. How many times does he cut in & shoot & it goes Rugby style high & wide?. His shooting is atrocious. — SwfcFan (@SwfcFan12) March 9, 2021

Makes you wonder if our current players linked to other clubs puts them in a mindset of wanting to look after themselves for the summer. It wouldn't surprise me us not winning a game for the rest of the season. — James Turner (@J4ME591) March 9, 2021

Any championship team that sign any of our players are setting them selves up to end the same way we are. That means Any btw — Sweet Treats (@NikkieHiggs) March 9, 2021

I’d let everyone leave who didn’t want to be at the club. Then you realise who actually loves the club and who doesn’t. — Chris (@BearWithMeA2nd) March 9, 2021

I like how certain players who haven’t been good enough for a long time now are the ones who are going to get a move back to the championship. Stinks. — Dean Missere (@DeanMissere) March 9, 2021

I will pay for the taxi to drop him and Reach off, en-route. Woeful players who are not interested and have no fire in their belly. #swfc — Ian Whittaker (@ijwits) March 9, 2021