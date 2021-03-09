Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Stinks’, ‘I will pay for the taxi’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as transfer news emerges

Published

7 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday have endured a dismal season so far, with the Owls facing a huge battle just to stay in the Championship.

Darren Moore’s side are currently seven points from safety, although no matter what happens in the remainder of the campaign, you can imagine that wholesale changes will be made at Hillsborough in the summer.

And, some early transfer news has come out, with the Sheffield Star confirming that Middlesbrough are keen on doing a deal for Kadeem Harris in the summer, when he is out of contract

Boro boss Neil Warnock has worked with the wide man before at Cardiff, and it seems a reunion could be on the cards.

Even though the 30-year-old has been a regular for the Owls, like many Harris has underperformed this season. Therefore, it’s fair to say that most fans are not too upset at the prospect of losing the 27-year-old, even on a free.

Here we look at some of the comments to the update from Twitter…


