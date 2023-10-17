This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Troy Deeney has left the door open for a potential return to Watford in a coaching position.

The former Hornets striker spent 11 years at Vicarage Road, scoring over 100 goals for the club from around 400 appearances.

Deeney is remembered fondly by supporters for the performances he put in on a consistent basis for the club during his time at Watford.

The 35-year-old is currently plying his trade in League Two with Forest Green Rovers, but has already set his sights on a potential career in management when he calls it a day on his playing career.

He has revealed that he would welcome a return to Watford in the future as a manager, highlighting his level of ambition post-playing days.

Would Troy Deeney be welcome back at Watford?

FLW’s Watford fan pundit Justin Beattie believes that supporters would be happy to see Deeney back at the club as a manager.

He joked that everyone in Europe ends up a Hornets manager eventually, but admitted that the fans still hold the forward in high regard for the dedication he had to the club during his time there.

“Every manager in Europe at some point is going to have managed Watford,” Beattie told FLW.

He added: “Troy is still new to coaching.

“I think he needs to obviously get some experience under his belt.

“But yeah I can’t see why he wouldn’t be welcomed as a head coach or manager at Watford at some point in the future.

“He is still very much revered by Watford fans.

“He obviously loves Watford from what he says in interviews and how he conducted himself while he was with us, so I can’t see why, in the future and I think we’re probably talking quite a distant future, he wouldn’t be welcomed as a manager at Watford.”

Deeney has made 10 league appearances for Forest Green Rovers, who are currently struggling near the bottom of the League Two table.

The veteran forward has contributed four goals and one assist from eight starts, but the team are sitting 23rd in the standings,

The club will be aiming to avoid back-to-back relegations, having dropped out of League One in the previous campaign.

It remains to be seen how much longer Deeney will commit to his playing career having joined as a player-coach.

Would Troy Deeney be a good appointment at Watford?

Deeney is an experienced striker that knows the game well and has seen everything there is to see.

It is still far too early to judge whether he would make a good coach, but he certainly reads the game well and has spoken eloquently about it as a pundit.

If he can prove himself then there is no doubt that Watford will one day give him a chance to take charge of the first team squad.

But right now, you'd imagine he still has a way to go to get the experience necessary to be considered.

That Deeney is already thinking about what he can do after he retires suggests that he may be close to calling it time on his playing career.