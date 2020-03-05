Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Still the best in the league’ – Lots of QPR fans react to misleading statistic about star

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Eberechi Eze is the most accurate corner taker in the Championship, according to Second Tier Podcast statistics.

Eze has been one of the division’s outstanding players this season, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists in 36 appearances so far.

However, it now appears that the England youth international is also the most accurate corner taker, with 56.7% of his set pieces finding their man.

QPR rank 15th in the league for set piece goals, with 11 of 55 Championship goals coming from either free kicks or corners.

Top of the list is Neil Harris’ Cardiff City team, who have scored 19 of their 50 goals from set pieces.

Following the list being published, a number of QPR fans began disputing the legitimacy of the statistic, claiming that the main reason the 21-year-old’s corner accuracy is so high is because he takes the majority of his corners short.

Here are some of the best responses from QPR fans…


