‘Still the best in the league’ – Lots of QPR fans react to misleading statistic about star

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Eberechi Eze is the most accurate corner taker in the Championship, according to Second Tier Podcast statistics.

Eze has been one of the division’s outstanding players this season, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists in 36 appearances so far.

However, it now appears that the England youth international is also the most accurate corner taker, with 56.7% of his set pieces finding their man.

QPR rank 15th in the league for set piece goals, with 11 of 55 Championship goals coming from either free kicks or corners.

Top of the list is Neil Harris’ Cardiff City team, who have scored 19 of their 50 goals from set pieces.

Following the list being published, a number of QPR fans began disputing the legitimacy of the statistic, claiming that the main reason the 21-year-old’s corner accuracy is so high is because he takes the majority of his corners short.

The most accurate corner takers in the Championship (sorted by the players who have taken the most at each club): 1️⃣ Ebe Eze – 56.7%

2️⃣ Fran Villalba – 55%

3️⃣ Josh Brownhill – 54%

4️⃣ Josh Cullen – 53.4%

5️⃣ Izzy Brown – 50%

➡️ Stewart Downing – 50%

➡️ Mathias Jensen – 50%#QPR — Second Tier Podcast (@TheSecondTier) March 4, 2020

Here are some of the best responses from QPR fans…

That’s because we play it short everytime 😅 — Marcos (@MarcosCarter89) March 4, 2020

56.7% of our corners are short corners — Josh Fenwick (@JoshFenwick23) March 4, 2020

Imagine thinking that eze isn’t the best player in the league — patrick 👾 (@Pbe24138691) March 4, 2020

Jeez! Love Eze but if there’s one thing he’s not so hot on, it’s the auld corners!! — Donald Mc Donagh (@Sligohoop) March 4, 2020

He did find his own player from a corner against Swansea.. unfortunately the corner went into our own half lol — Stuart angell (@Slapheadstu71) March 4, 2020

the worst part of his game is corners😭and it’s still the best in the league i’m done man — BallSZN (@edtaylorqpr) March 4, 2020