West Bromwich Albion have suffered a dip in form at the wrong time to see their play-off push become an uphill task in the Championship.

The Baggies' progress was stalled in being held to a 1-1 draw at Cardiff City in midweek with Sory Kaba's header cancelling out Daryl Dike's smart first half finish.

Goalkeeping errors have cost Albion dearly in the last few months but should they fail to secure a play-off berth this term, they should not be looking away from their awful start to the season in where it all went wrong.

Jed Wallace gave an honest assessment of where they are at in relation to the play-offs when he appeared on Football Daily's 72+.

He said: "The problem is when after 17 games you're rock bottom of the league, every game is a must-win from that point to try and achieve the target of getting into the top six.

"It's still not over, we probably need a certain amount of wins from the games remaining.

"Now, we probably have nine games to get seven wins, which we have done this season.

"There's a lot of tired squads around the Championship and the EFL at the moment and ours is certainly one, we've had a lot of injuries, hopefully we can get a couple of people back over the next couple of weeks."

The Verdict

A part of Wallace could be regretting leaving Millwall given the heights they have hit this season, but the Lions may not have been able to have the excellent summer window that they did without freeing up the forward's wages.

It is certainly not over and West Brom can guarantee that Carlos Corberan will leave no stone unturned in preparing them to take maximum points from the remaining fixtures.

Wallace has been a consistent performer for the Baggies this season and if they had replaced Steve Bruce in the summer their season could have been completely different.