‘Still not learnt his lesson’, ‘Enthusiasm’s gone’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to emerging team announcement

3 mins ago

Sabri Lamouchi has named his side as Nottingham Forest prepare to take on Queens Park Rangers in under an hour.

The Reds will be looking to start the season off with a big three points, and produce a better performance than the one they put in against Barnsley in the Carabao Cup last week.

Lamouchi has named four changes to the side that lost 1-0 at Oakwell thanks to Cauley Woodrow’s close-range effort, and fans have had plenty to say in response to the line-up.

Jordan Gabriel keeps his place at right-back after an impressive display at Oakwell, whilst Joe Worrall comes in at central defence after missing last weekend’s defeat.

Tyler Blackett moves over to left-back with Yuri Ribeiro missing out, and moving into midfield, Jack Colback makes his first start for the club since rejoining on a free transfer from Newcastle United.

Luke Freeman makes his first Forest start against his former club, and the Sheffield United loanee replaces Joao Carvalho in the starting line-up.

On the left, Sammy Ameobi is left on the bench, with Joe Lolley coming in to support Lewis Grabban, with Nuno da Costa occupying the other flank.

Here, we take a look at fans’ reactions to this afternoon’s team announcement…


