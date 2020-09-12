‘Still not learnt his lesson’, ‘Enthusiasm’s gone’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to emerging team announcement

Sabri Lamouchi has named his side as Nottingham Forest prepare to take on Queens Park Rangers in under an hour.

The Reds will be looking to start the season off with a big three points, and produce a better performance than the one they put in against Barnsley in the Carabao Cup last week.

Lamouchi has named four changes to the side that lost 1-0 at Oakwell thanks to Cauley Woodrow’s close-range effort, and fans have had plenty to say in response to the line-up.

Jordan Gabriel keeps his place at right-back after an impressive display at Oakwell, whilst Joe Worrall comes in at central defence after missing last weekend’s defeat.

Tyler Blackett moves over to left-back with Yuri Ribeiro missing out, and moving into midfield, Jack Colback makes his first start for the club since rejoining on a free transfer from Newcastle United.

Luke Freeman makes his first Forest start against his former club, and the Sheffield United loanee replaces Joao Carvalho in the starting line-up.

On the left, Sammy Ameobi is left on the bench, with Joe Lolley coming in to support Lewis Grabban, with Nuno da Costa occupying the other flank.

Here, we take a look at fans’ reactions to this afternoon’s team announcement…

Bang! And the enthusiasm’s gone pic.twitter.com/uBJtLPEoal — Sarcastic Forest (@SarcasticForest) September 12, 2020

Where’s Yuri 🥴 — UTR (@NFFCHQ) September 12, 2020

How da Costa gets In the side idk — Jackwhaley (@jackwhaley4) September 12, 2020

What has carvalho done wrong — Louis (@Louis37100035) September 12, 2020

Yates blackett da costa are very average players …. 1 up top again ?? I'll reserve judgement but negative boring football incoming imo !!! — David O'Neill (@standavid10) September 12, 2020

Is Yates honestly giving backhanders to Sabri, doesn’t get in any other championship team why’s he getting in ours? — Alex 🇰🇲 (@AO1865) September 12, 2020

Oh Sabri… really…. still going for it this way..??🙈🙈🙈🙈 — Ferney⚽️🔴⚪️🔴 (@_FERNEY10) September 12, 2020

We don’t creat enough, playing 2 up top doesn’t solve that. Playing a fluid 3 behind a striker should see us create more. Colback and Yates sitting will allow Lolley, Freeman and Da Costa to focus more on attack. Why would Taylor start over Grabban atm? — Rich Clarke™ (@rwkclarke) September 12, 2020

Manager still not learnt his lesson then hope they prove us wrong — Dan (@danbright88) September 12, 2020

Hang on (again) TWO sexy little Portuguese men are missing? — maseysam (@MaseySam) September 12, 2020