Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘Still not in the Premier League’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to Joe Lolley’s post

Published

57 mins ago

on

Many Nottingham Forest fans have taken to Twitter to react to Joe Lolley’s post regarding what he is doing in the absence of football.

With the Championship currently suspended as a result of recent events, the Reds winger has opted to take to Football Manager in order to occupy himself.

Whilst his team of choice Gloucester City have managed to make it to the Premier League by 2034, Lolley’s tweet shows that Forest are still not in the top-flight.

For the Reds’ sake, they will be hoping to end their hiatus from the first-tier by securing promotion when the 2019/20 campaign eventually resumes.

Under the guidance of manager Sabri Lamouchi, Forest have climbed up to fifth in the second-tier standings and  thus will fancy their chances of sealing a play-off place at the very least.

Sharing a picture of his progress on Football Manager, Lolley tweeted: “So, this is me for the next weeks/months.”

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this Forest quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15

Is former Forest player Andy Reid still playing?

Upon seeing the winger’s post, many Forest fans reacted on the social media platform.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Still not in the Premier League’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to Joe Lolley’s post

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: