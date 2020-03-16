‘Still not in the Premier League’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to Joe Lolley’s post

Many Nottingham Forest fans have taken to Twitter to react to Joe Lolley’s post regarding what he is doing in the absence of football.

With the Championship currently suspended as a result of recent events, the Reds winger has opted to take to Football Manager in order to occupy himself.

Whilst his team of choice Gloucester City have managed to make it to the Premier League by 2034, Lolley’s tweet shows that Forest are still not in the top-flight.

For the Reds’ sake, they will be hoping to end their hiatus from the first-tier by securing promotion when the 2019/20 campaign eventually resumes.

Under the guidance of manager Sabri Lamouchi, Forest have climbed up to fifth in the second-tier standings and thus will fancy their chances of sealing a play-off place at the very least.

Sharing a picture of his progress on Football Manager, Lolley tweeted: “So, this is me for the next weeks/months.”

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this Forest quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Is former Forest player Andy Reid still playing? Yes No

Upon seeing the winger’s post, many Forest fans reacted on the social media platform.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

2034 and we’re still not in the premier league 😭😂 — Claire (@LilMissRedDog) March 15, 2020

2034 🤝 I’m on 2032. Catching you up, Joe. — Jack Bryan (@jackbryan8) March 15, 2020

If it’s months joe what on earth are the fans meant to do without you boys every week😢 — Jacob Lawrence (@JacobLawrence66) March 15, 2020

Think that's what most will be doing for the next few weeks/months. #coronaUK cannot stop #fm20 👍 — Dave⭐️⭐️ (@dj_zotov) March 15, 2020

Season 2034!! That’s impressive game time 🤣🤣 — Andy Henwood (@pandaforest10) March 15, 2020

Enjoy the break lmao — Dayz (@bbyDayz) March 15, 2020

Gloucester. Fair play. I've just taken Leyton Orient to Premier League and Champions League glory in 2034 but Gloucester is something else entirely. — JMP (@JMP_0901) March 15, 2020

Its 2034 and Forest still aren't in the prem 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Nigel Anderson (@NigeAnderson) March 15, 2020