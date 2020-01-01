‘Still not convinced he’s as good as he thinks’ – These QPR fans think this 21 y/o still has a point to prove after transfer update

Queens Park Rangers’ Ebere Eze looks set to remain at the club until at least the end of the season, with Tottenham Hotspur put off by the club’s asking price.

It was reported by The Athletic earlier in the week that Spurs were preparing to launch a bid for Eze this month, but have since been put off by QPR’s £20 million price tag.

The 21-year-old has been the talk of West London this season and with good reason – no U21 player in the English top-four leagues has been involved in more goals than Eze, with the midfielder having scored nine and assisted four.

Spurs have been tracking his progress at QPR for some time now but with the dismissal of Mauricio Pochettino and the eventual appointment of Jose Mourinho, it seemed the move wouldn’t go through.

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this QPR quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Ian Holloway managed QPR in the 2004/05 Championship season - where did they finish in the league? 9th 10th 11th 12th

But unexpectedly, Spurs have continued their pursuit of the midfielder, and may well make a move in the summer.

Here we take a look at the best reactions from Facebook on the update of Eze’s QPR future:

Shaun Stevens: Show me the money

John Perry: Still not convinced he’s as good as he thinks

Simon Weitzman: He will probably go at the end of the season. Probably more for like £15 million plus add ons

Angus Gaillard: The higher the asking price the better

Paul Power: Against Hull worst player on the pitch second-half

John Griffin: That will ruin him

Geoffrey Renner: How many times in the past few seasons have we let certain players go who thought they were good enough only to realise that they’d be bench warmer