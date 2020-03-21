‘Still miss him’, ‘Come home’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans pine for ‘best player to grace earth’

Today is former Sunderland captain Lee Cattermole’s 32nd birthday, which has left many Black Cats fans pining for the no-nonsense central midfielder.

Cattermole may have come through the Middlesbrough academy but he became as synonymous as anyone with Sunderland during his 10-year stay at the club.

The Black Cats stalwart made 262 appearances for the North East club, representing them in three tiers of English football and sticking with them after they suffered back-to-back relegations a few years ago.

The midfielder was known for his unapologetic aggressive playing style but also scored some absolute screamers during his time at the Stadium of Light.

Cattermole joined from Wigan Athletic in 2009 and left the club last summer, joining Dutch side VVV-Venlo on a free transfer.

The club posted a video on their Twitter account today to wish Cattermole a happy 32nd birthday.

Sunderland’s midfield has not had the same ferocity since Cattermole left and judging from the response of Black Cats supporters he is still greatly missed.

Read the reaction of Sunderland fans here:

We still miss him 😭 — Joshua🔴⚪😈 (@KINGMAGUIRE1) March 21, 2020

Miss him more and more everyday x — TS (@thomasscotttt) March 21, 2020

Happy birthday Lee!

Really miss him both on field & off. Cx — Carole Foster (@calfoz) March 21, 2020

Best player to grace earth. https://t.co/b620bapkZd — Harv (@oscarharvey141) March 21, 2020

Miss you everyday my sweet prince ❤️ https://t.co/1XO53qTyrm — ell (@ellethubron) March 21, 2020

I miss him more than anything please come back sweet price https://t.co/FA7HIk8bNw — Ben (@Benkeating73) March 21, 2020