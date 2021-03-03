Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Cardiff City

‘Still makes me nervous’ – Many Derby County fans react to player’s showing in heavy defeat v Cardiff City

Published

8 mins ago

on

Derby County certainly didn’t endure the best of nights on Tuesday, as they were beaten 4-0 by promotion-chasing Cardiff City. 

A brace from Leandro Bacuna, and goals from Kieffer Moore and Will Vaulks saw Mick McCarthy’s side run out comfortable winners in this one, as the Bluebirds moved back into the play-off positions.

But Derby will be looking nervously over their shoulders now, with Wayne Rooney’s side sat 18th in the Championship table, and just nine points clear of the relegation zone heading into their final 13 matches this term.

Kelle Roos was one of the players that Wayne Rooney drafted into the starting XI for the game, with the shot-stopper replacing the injured David Marshall.

But it was a far from ideal first match back in the starting XI for Roos, who conceded four goals, which will have been hugely frustrating for the goalkeeper.

Plenty of Derby County supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Roos’ recent showing against Cardiff, and it’s safe to say that they weren’t best pleased with the Dutchman.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


