‘Still makes me nervous’ – Many Derby County fans react to player’s showing in heavy defeat v Cardiff City

Derby County certainly didn’t endure the best of nights on Tuesday, as they were beaten 4-0 by promotion-chasing Cardiff City.

A brace from Leandro Bacuna, and goals from Kieffer Moore and Will Vaulks saw Mick McCarthy’s side run out comfortable winners in this one, as the Bluebirds moved back into the play-off positions.

But Derby will be looking nervously over their shoulders now, with Wayne Rooney’s side sat 18th in the Championship table, and just nine points clear of the relegation zone heading into their final 13 matches this term.

Kelle Roos was one of the players that Wayne Rooney drafted into the starting XI for the game, with the shot-stopper replacing the injured David Marshall.

But it was a far from ideal first match back in the starting XI for Roos, who conceded four goals, which will have been hugely frustrating for the goalkeeper.

Plenty of Derby County supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Roos’ recent showing against Cardiff, and it’s safe to say that they weren’t best pleased with the Dutchman.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Let’s be clear, Roos has shown why he’s not a number 1. #dcfc #dcfcfans — Lewis Everett (@lewis_everett11) March 2, 2021

I'm sorry but Roos has to go he's a liability everytime he's in goal. Bring on Saturday hopefully turn it around #dcfc — Jed Templeman (@jedisheep) March 2, 2021

Absolutely dreadful. Roos and Edmundson with amateur play. But that’s all on Rooney for me. Terrible team selection. We were second best from the first minute and then not to make changes at half time when only 1-0 down was poor. That performance can get in the bin. #dcfc — James Allen PR (@jamesallenpr) March 2, 2021

Kelle Roos 😂😂😂 Just when you think he’s escaped blame for any goals 🙄😂 #dcfc — James Birch (@Birch96) March 2, 2021

Banging goal that for Cardiff but Roos being beaten like that is appalling!!! #dcfc — Karl Cook 🐑 (@CookieDCFC93) March 2, 2021

Roos is awful — DCFC (@DcfcFansTalk) March 2, 2021

The fact Kelle Roos is a professional footballer still gives me hope #dcfc — Joe Small (@joe_small64) March 2, 2021

Roos still makes me nervous #dcfc — Soph💙 (@Sophiedcfc92) March 2, 2021

really hoping the roos haters arent gonna jump on the bandwagon after that last goal #dcfc — Matteo (@matteopancisi) March 2, 2021

Popular opinion: Kelle Roos is not a good goalkeeper — Joe (@joecowler1) March 2, 2021

kelle roos is so shaky in goal it’s painful — al (@alextomlinson_x) March 2, 2021