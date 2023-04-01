Darren Moore has confirmed that he is still unsure when Josh Windass will return to action for Sheffield Wednesday, as he was ruled out of today’s game against Lincoln City.

The forward has been a hugely influential figure for the Owls this season, scoring 11 goals and registering seven assists in the league, to help the side to second in the table. However, Windass hasn’t played since going off in the draw with Bolton a few weeks ago, and his absence has been costly, with Wednesday only picking up one point from the subsequent three games.

That has seen Ipswich close the gap in the battle for automatic promotion, as they trail Moore’s men by just four points, and they have a game in hand.

Therefore, it promises to be an exciting but nervy end to the season for Wednesday, with fans desperate for Windass to get back out on the pitch to help the promotion push. But, speaking to Yorkshire Live, the boss gave a cautious update on the attacker.

“With the injury that he sustained, the first thing we needed was for it to settle down. So he's been given time away, and he's back in the building ready to train and go through a host of activities after that. I can't really give out more until he's been back, and we've put him through a certain amount of exercises. He will be judged after that. Fingers crossed, the rest will have done him the world of good.

“"It'll be gym work and pitch work. That's because he hasn't missed much. We don't feel he's been out for an extended period so when he comes back it'll be about blowing off the cobwebs. If we don't get a reaction then we'll make a decision. At the moment we're still in the dark a little bit.”

After today’s game against the Imps, Wednesday have a double header over the Easter period at Oxford and at home to Accrington.

The verdict

This is a worry as Windass is a top player in League One, and he transforms Wednesday in the final third with his pace and ability to beat an opponent, which are qualities few in the squad can replicate.

So, naturally, Wednesday will be hoping for good news in the week, as Moore would leave to get the former Rangers man out on the pitch during this very busy April schedule.

However, Windass’ absence can’t be used as an excuse for Wednesday, as recent results haven’t been acceptable, and there’s still more than enough in the group to get a win against Lincoln, which really needs to happen after their past few performances.