“Still in talks” – Dean Holden provides update on future of Charlton Athletic duo

Some neutral observers may have been a little surprised to see Dean Holden tied down on a three-year deal at Charlton Athletic on Saturday, with one enormous positive being that the Addicks can properly begin preparing for 2023/24 in League One.

Recruitment may be challenging this summer with uncertainty persisting off the pitch as Thomas Sandgaard looks to sell the club.

However, for the time-being focus can be on players in the current squad.

Ashley Maynard-Brewer and Corey Blackett-Taylor’s futures have been prioritised at The Valley and there are other players in talks with the club.

Aaron Henry, Albie Morgan and Sean Clare are some of the more crucial players at the club with deals running out in the summer, while the Addicks may also be looking to invest in Lucas Ness’ long term future with the centre back set to enter the final year of his deal in South London next term.

Holden confirmed that conversations are ongoing in the following update to the South London Press.

He said: “Yeah, Ash was one of the three.

“We’re delighted Ash has agreed his contract.

“It would be the wrong thing for me to do (name the other players in talks), while we are still in talks with these players, to now come out and say who they are, because it probably puts more pressure on them than we want to at the moment.

“They are young players.

“Offers have gone in to them and their agents and we’re still in discussions with them.

“There is no really big news on any of that, really.”

The Verdict

Henry feels like the most certain player as one of the unnamed duo, while Ness will also be a priority but with more time to play with than someone like Morgan.

Morgan has struggled to nail down a starting berth since the club’s relegation from the Championship in 2019/20, but has made more appearances for the club than any other player in the current squad.

The 23-year-old would likely be able to find another club in the third tier and could be viewed as value in the market should he be let go.

The Addicks would still be set to receive a small fee however due to Morgan’s age.