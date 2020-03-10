‘Still have a 5 year plan?’ – These Charlton fans are clearly concerned following major ownership update

Charlton Athletic have confirmed the resignation of Tahnoon Nimer with immediate effect after he announced he would be pulling his funding from the club late last night.

Nimer became majority shareholder of the club following the completion of East Street Investments’ takeover back in early January, but the director took to social media last night to suggest he was backing out of the club after just over two months.

This then resulted in Charlton chairman Matt Southall releasing a statement which criticised Nimer’s actions as shareholder, with Southall claiming the businessman had not provided “a single penny of the promised funds” since the takeover.

Charlton have now issued a fresh statement which confirms they have accepted Nimer’s resignation after his position became “untenable”, with the Addicks having now lost the backing of Nimer’s corporation Panorama Magic General Contracting LLC.

The Addicks took to Twitter to confirm the news on Tuesday morning:

It is with regret that the board of Charlton Athletic Football Club accepts Tahnoon Nimer's resignation as a director with immediate effect. Read more: https://t.co/EFomyTC1R1 #cafc pic.twitter.com/TXx3MRvhuF — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) March 10, 2020

Plenty of Charlton supporters responded to this alarming update by expressing their fear over the future of the club, while others demanded answers from Southall and the club regarding how the Addicks will satisfy their financial commitments.

Here are some of the responses…

So where's the money coming from? Whose paying the bills? We will still get The Valley in the summer? Come on @MattSouthall84 you have to give us more than this #Cafc — Callum J Wadlan (@CJW93) March 10, 2020

Thanks for the memories — Reece (@ReeCAFC16) March 10, 2020

That’s fine, we now need to know who will fund the club going forward, purchase of Valley, Training ground, money for players etc ???????????? — David Powell (@powelldavid9) March 10, 2020

5 year plan out the window then — peekyson (@peekyson) March 10, 2020

Give that he paid for the club, I'm assuming he wants his money back? Who's sorting that out? — Stuart Loversidge (@StuLoversidge) March 10, 2020

Answers NOW!!!! This isn’t good enough 🤬🤬🤬 — T1MMY CR055 (@Headcorn122) March 10, 2020

I don’t think I will ever be at a comfortable state with this club — J (@JamieFromUK) March 10, 2020