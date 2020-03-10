Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Charlton Athletic

‘Still have a 5 year plan?’ – These Charlton fans are clearly concerned following major ownership update

Published

24 mins ago

on

Charlton Athletic have confirmed the resignation of Tahnoon Nimer with immediate effect after he announced he would be pulling his funding from the club late last night.

Nimer became majority shareholder of the club following the completion of East Street Investments’ takeover back in early January, but the director took to social media last night to suggest he was backing out of the club after just over two months.

This then resulted in Charlton chairman Matt Southall releasing a statement which criticised Nimer’s actions as shareholder, with Southall claiming the businessman had not provided “a single penny of the promised funds” since the takeover.

Charlton have now issued a fresh statement which confirms they have accepted Nimer’s resignation after his position became “untenable”, with the Addicks having now lost the backing of Nimer’s corporation Panorama Magic General Contracting LLC.

The Addicks took to Twitter to confirm the news on Tuesday morning:

Plenty of Charlton supporters responded to this alarming update by expressing their fear over the future of the club, while others demanded answers from Southall and the club regarding how the Addicks will satisfy their financial commitments.

Here are some of the responses…


