Ollie Norwood netted a sublime free-kick for Stockport County on Tuesday, and reaction has been flooding in on social media since.

It proved important, too, with the Hatters narrowly edging out league strugglers Shrewsbury Town 1-0 at Edgeley Park, with Norwood’s goal the difference.

The strike came as Norwood’s first league goal for his new club, since joining from Sheffield United in the summer on a free transfer.

Norwood fielded plenty of congratulations on Instagram the following day, from current team-mates, former Blades colleagues and even recently departed Hatters loanee Louie Barry.

Norwood celebrates an incredible goal with fellow Hatters

Taking to Instagram the next morning, Norwood posted three photos from the game, including his strike and the subsequent celebration.

He captioned the post: “Another one ✅ off! Great W! Still got it 👀🤷🏻‍♂️🎯”

Defender Macauley Southam-Hales replied: “Great kicker of a football 👏 👏”

Barry, who was on loan at County before being recalled by parent club Aston Villa, simply responded: “🔥🔥🔥”

Similar reaction landed from current team-mates Jay Mingi, Jayden Fevrier, Kyle Wootton and Ibby Touray, all thankful Norwood had managed to bag the win with a moment of brilliance.

The effort didn’t go unnoticed by former Sheffield United colleagues

Former Blades defender Chris Basham, who retired at the same time Norwood made his Stockport move, replied with a single “🎯” emoji, a nod perhaps to how many times he’s seen Norwood hit such a precise shot in training and on the pitch.

Similar landed from Oli McBurnie — now plying his trade for La Liga outfit UD Las Palmas — a man who knows a thing or two about finding the next from his time with Norwood at Sheffield United, responding: “The wood🎯”

There was also acknowledgement from John Egan, now with Burnley, Jack Hunt of Bristol Rovers, and current Premier League midfielder and Fulham captain Tom Cairney.

If Norwood was in any doubt about how good the free-kick was, he certainly won’t be following the response he received online.

Norwood goal was worthy of adulation

There was plenty of strong praise online for Norwood, but the goal was worth every bit of it.

The free-kick was won just outside the D of the penalty area — a distance that, while closer to the goal, can be difficult to score from given the need to get the ball up, over the wall and back down into the goal.

It takes a high level of provision, which is exactly why Norwood was handed the task.

Norwood in League One so far, as per WhoScored Starts (Sub) 16 (9) Goals 1 Assists 2 Tackles per 90 1.5 Interceptions per 90 1 Key passes per 90 1.2

Facing experienced gloveman Jamal Blackman between the sticks — the pair having crossed paths as high as the Championship in the past — Norwood dispatched the effort with his right foot, curling the effort seemingly away from goal, but tucking it neatly into the very top-left corner.

Blackman even positioned himself towards that side of the goal, but at full stretch still couldn’t get any contact on the ball.

You’ll struggle to find few cleaner free-kicks in any league, a clear demonstration of Norwood’s Premier League pedigree, and worthy of every bit of praise he subsequently received online.