Birmingham City

‘Still gives me goosebumps’ – Many Birmingham City fans reminisce over moment in 2014

Birmingham City fans will long remember the 3rd May 2014 for the day in which Paul Caddis saved the Blues from almost certain relegation on the final day of the campaign away at Bolton Wanderers. 

As the match between the two sides ticked into added time, Caddis popped up inside the six yard box to head home unopposed after Nikola Zigic’s previous header had been stopped on the line, leading to wild scenes of celebration in the away end and on the Blues bench.

It would’ve been the first time the Midlands club had played in the third tier of English football if the former Swindon Town right back hadn’t popped up, with the Blues having since gone from strength to strength.

Given the feel good atmosphere of the result on that day, it is perhaps unsurprising that the club’s official Twitter account has picked it out as a it’s ‘moment of the day’ in what was a brilliant throwback post for supporters to reminisce about earlier today.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions from the Birmingham City faithful via social media.


