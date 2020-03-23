‘Still gives me goosebumps’ – Many Birmingham City fans reminisce over moment in 2014

Birmingham City fans will long remember the 3rd May 2014 for the day in which Paul Caddis saved the Blues from almost certain relegation on the final day of the campaign away at Bolton Wanderers.

As the match between the two sides ticked into added time, Caddis popped up inside the six yard box to head home unopposed after Nikola Zigic’s previous header had been stopped on the line, leading to wild scenes of celebration in the away end and on the Blues bench.

It would’ve been the first time the Midlands club had played in the third tier of English football if the former Swindon Town right back hadn’t popped up, with the Blues having since gone from strength to strength.

Given the feel good atmosphere of the result on that day, it is perhaps unsurprising that the club’s official Twitter account has picked it out as a it’s ‘moment of the day’ in what was a brilliant throwback post for supporters to reminisce about earlier today.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions from the Birmingham City faithful via social media.

I will never forget that moment- went absolutley crackers- just another chapter in Blues drama filled history — Tom Ross (@thegoalzone) March 23, 2020

One of the greatest days of snapping for @bcfc incredible memories. pic.twitter.com/6CSBKDIJH4 — Roy Smiljanic (@roy_smiljanic) March 23, 2020

Out fans are the best in the country — ryan (@ryan31882666) March 23, 2020

Still gives me goose bumps. What a day and what an atmosphere. The cup, promotion to the prem and this very special moments. — Gary Gibson (@mottsdude) March 23, 2020

@ 0.07. Was sure at the time it was going to get blown for a foul. Incredible day. — ChrisHodierne (@CHodierne) March 23, 2020

Heroes that day but the big fella came up trump’s again #bcfc — Parko (@parkoblue) March 23, 2020

@Mattie_c94 something to cheer you up in these troublesome times — Ryan Knight (@wzrdryn) March 23, 2020