Highlights Millwall fans should be cautious before calling for the sacking of manager Gary Rowett despite the team's poor start to the season.

Rowett has done a magnificent job at Millwall since taking over, consistently challenging for the play-offs.

While criticism is understandable, it is still early days in the new campaign and Rowett's job should not be under threat at this point.

Carlton Palmer believes Millwall fans should be cautious before calling for manager Gary Rowett to be sacked.

The Lions spent much of last season in the play-off places, but they suffered heartbreak as they dropped out of the top six on the final day of the campaign.

Millwall were widely expected to challenge for promotion again this time around, but it has not worked out that way so far and after the 3-0 defeat to Leeds United at The Den on Sunday, Rowett's side sit 18th in the Championship table having picked up just seven points from their first six games.

Pressure is building on Rowett and chants were heard calling for his departure during the 3-1 defeat to Norwich City at Carrow Road last month, with Rowett admitting after the game that he was disappointed to hear supporters turning on him.

"If you are a fan you spend a lot of time and money on following your club and you can say what you want," Rowett said, quoted via The Guardian.

"I understand they were frustrated with a poor performance but as a human being what they were saying about me is something I found disappointing and hurtful.

"No one likes to hear things like that said about them but I have to take it on the chin. I suppose I would prefer them to take it out on me than the players."

The Lions responded well with four points from the next two games against Stoke City and Birmingham City, but the comprehensive defeat to the Whites has increased the scrutiny on Rowett.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer revealed that he believes Rowett should be given more latitude considering the job he has done at The Den, but he admitted that the next few games could be crucial for the 49-year-old.

"Pressure is growing on Millwall's manager Gary Rowett after a poor end of last season which saw them miss out on the play-offs and a poor start to the current Championship season seeing them sitting in 18th place with three defeats in their last five games," Palmer said.

"It's still early on and Millwall are only four points off a play-off place, but the next few games will be vital to Rowett remaining in the job with expectations high after last season.

"But we also have to remember that memories are often quite short and even though Millwall missed out on a play-off place last season, Gary Rowett has done a magnificent job at Millwall since taking over."

Should Millwall stick with Gary Rowett?

It is difficult to disagree with Palmer that Rowett should be given more time.

He has done an excellent job since taking charge at The Den in October 2019, with his side consistently challenging for the play-offs during that time.

There is no doubt it was a hugely disappointing end to last season as the Lions missed out on the top six and the criticism of Rowett is understandable after an inconsistent start to the new campaign, but as Palmer says, it is still early days.

Rowett needs to turn his side's fortunes around quickly, but his job should not be under threat at this point.