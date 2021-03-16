‘Still bitter’, ‘Really hates us’ – These Birmingham City fans react to pundit criticism

Birmingham City are set to appoint Lee Bowyer as their new boss, but Simon Jordan has questioned why the 44-year-old is swapping The Valley for St. Andrew’s.

🤔 "Why would he be leaving Charlton to go to Birmingham, who are fourth from bottom?" 👍 "Charlton is a big London club, with a very wealthy guy & bags of ambition." 😤 "He could be taking the team down."@SJOpinion10 questions Lee Bowyer's decision to leave #CAFC for #BCFC. pic.twitter.com/h6P91KJ2KQ — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) March 16, 2021

The former England international left the Addicks yesterday, and whilst he still hasn’t been named as the new Blues chief, he is expected to be in the dugout for tomorrow’s game against Reading.

Despite the step up from League One to the Championship, Bowyer is inheriting a team that are fighting to stay in the league, and TalkSPORT pundit Jordan doesn’t feel this is a smart move from the manager.

“Why would he be going from Charlton, which is a big London football club with a very wealthy guy with bags of ambition, why would Bowyer want to leave that to go to Birmingham?”

Unsurprisingly, these comments didn’t go down well with the Blues support, with many feeling Jordan still holds a grudge from when Birmingham were in dispute with Crystal Palace, the club he owned, over manager Steve Bruce.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his comments from Twitter…

Simon jordons always been bitter that we had Bruce when Palace wanted him. Was gonna say this but he confirmed it on this rant. The man hates blues. Bowyer loves the club that's why he's coming. And if Dong goes he can achieve lots at Blues #bcfc — Jim Sheppard (@ZuluJim97) March 16, 2021

Simon's still got sour grapes from Bruce's departure. But I kinda see where he's coming from. Blues are a club in decline whilst Charlton is a good project, who are finally under good ownership, for any up and coming manager. #bcfc #cafc https://t.co/aHCRSG7t6R — EthnoGod (@EthnoGod) March 16, 2021

Mad that we still live rent free in Simon Jordan’s head after 20 years #bcfc — Alex Hands (@alexhands07) March 16, 2021

Still salty about 2001 🤣🤣🤣 #bcfc https://t.co/V5lT4RJwp2 — Since Villa won a Major trophy (@SinceVilla) March 16, 2021

Simon Jordan really hates us lol #Bcfc — Nathan (@nathancarty112) March 16, 2021

This is nowhere near as bad a “rant” as people are making out. He raises valid questions about #CAFC and we as #BCFC fans know we aren’t as an attractive proposition as we used to be, and we’re in a dire position to boot. https://t.co/OjwFpzdxID — Scott Jinks (@ScottieJinks) March 16, 2021

A bizarre and long-winded rant for someone who 'doesn't have a problem with Birmingham'. Generally respect @Sjopinion10, but he just comes unhinged on matters relating to Birmingham City. Getting Birmingham promoted put Brucey on the managerial map, but yeah he regrets it. 🤡 — neil johnson (@neiljhk) March 16, 2021