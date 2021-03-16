Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

‘Still bitter’, ‘Really hates us’ – These Birmingham City fans react to pundit criticism

Published

19 mins ago

on

Birmingham City are set to appoint Lee Bowyer as their new boss, but Simon Jordan has questioned why the 44-year-old is swapping The Valley for St. Andrew’s.

The former England international left the Addicks yesterday, and whilst he still hasn’t been named as the new Blues chief, he is expected to be in the dugout for tomorrow’s game against Reading.

Despite the step up from League One to the Championship, Bowyer is inheriting a team that are fighting to stay in the league, and TalkSPORT pundit Jordan doesn’t feel this is a smart move from the manager.

Why would he be going from Charlton, which is a big London football club with a very wealthy guy with bags of ambition, why would Bowyer want to leave that to go to Birmingham?”

Unsurprisingly, these comments didn’t go down well with the Blues support, with many feeling Jordan still holds a grudge from when Birmingham were in dispute with Crystal Palace, the club he owned, over manager Steve Bruce.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his comments from Twitter…


