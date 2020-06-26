‘Still baffles me’, ‘Ridiculous’ – Many Leeds United fans react to performance of Arsenal man

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah grabbed his ninth goal of the season in the Gunners’ 2-0 victory over Southampton last night, which has drawn an interesting response from many Leeds United fans.

The 21-year-old’s pressing forced a mistake out of Saints goalkeeper Alex McCarthy, allowing him to tap in the opener from close range after 20 minutes.

The striker has become a regular in the starting XI under Mikel Arteta but spent the first half of the 2019/20 campaign at Elland Road, having joined Leeds on loan in August.

Amidst some significant competition, the Whites won the race for Nketiah on summer transfer deadline day but the Arsenal forward was restricted to mostly cup starts and substitute appearances during his time at the Championship club.

Marcelo Bielsa preferred Leeds number nine Patrick Bamford, despite the 26-year-old’s struggles in front of goal, and the Arsenal loanee was recalled by the north London club in January.

Nketiah showed glimpses of how clinical a forward he is while with Leeds, grabbing five goals in his 19 appearances, and has continued to show that since returning to Arsenal, finding the net four times in 10 games.

It was his pressing, something Bielsa’s style of play is known for, that gave him the opportunity to score against Southampton and his ninth strike of the season appears to have caught the attention of the Elland Road faithful.

Many Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to reflect on Nketiah’s time at the Championship club.

Read their reaction here:

Eddie Nketiah bagging for Arsenal by pressing and closing down. He could have been so good for us #lufc — LUFC OZZY (@AdamOzzy) June 25, 2020

Still baffles me how Bamford kept Nketiah out of our squad😂 — Marcus (@marcus_lufc) June 25, 2020

Tear in my eye watching Nketiah and we have to put up with Bamford.

Would of absolutely ripped our league apart if he had been given the game time! #lufc — Ben Rothery (@BenRothery) June 25, 2020

Eddie Nketiah showing the pressing skills he learned at Leeds. #LUFC — The Square Ball (@TheSquareBall) June 25, 2020

Ridiculous that he couldn’t get in the team. What a waste. — Stu.B (@bremner4ever) June 25, 2020

Couldn’t get in the team…… — Mark Philmore (@IdlePastimes) June 25, 2020

Eddie Nketiah scoring for Arsenal in the premier league hard to imagine how PATRICK BAMFORD managed to keep him out of our starting 11 😳 #Lufc — WOODY (@MIKESACUNT) June 25, 2020