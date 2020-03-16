‘Still annoys me to the day!’ – Loads of Swansea fans react to throwback message regarding Manchester City clash

It has been one year since Swansea City took on Premier League champions Manchester City in an FA Cup quarter-final tie, with City running out 3-2 victors after overturning the Swans’ two-goal lead.

Graham Potter’s men had raced into their two-goal lead during the first half courtesy of strikes from Matt Grimes and Bersant Celina, but Bernardo Silva and Sergio Aguero then found the target either side of Kristoffer Nordfeldt’s own goal after the break.

The result meant City progressed the FA Cup semi-finals before eventually going on to win the competition later in the season, but Swansea were left ruing two controversial refereeing decisions which saw Pep Guardiola’s side claim the victory.

However, there were plenty of reasons for Swansea supporters to feel proud of their side following the clash, and Celina’s goal was perhaps the stand-out moment as he rounded off an excellent passage of build-up play by sweeping the ball home.

Swansea have now taken to Instagram to share a throwback message regarding Celina’s goal against the Manchester side:

Can you score maximum points in this Swansea quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Who did Stephen Dobbie join after leaving Swansea on a permanent deal in 2012? Crystal Palace Sheffield United Brighton Blackpool

Plenty of Swansea supporters responded to the club’s throwback message by arguing their team were robbed given the full-time result, while others suggested the outcome of the match still haunts them to the day despite Celina’s excellent goal.

Here are some of the responses…

antoniskwns: Biggest robbery of the decade!

swans.fp: We were robbed

lejovm: Biggest robbery and what a goal👌

ryan_williams__14: Swans should have won if Man City didn’t cheat

zbillyreid: Makes me feel sick

_freddie.lawton: This still annoys me to the day!