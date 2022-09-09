“Still an asset” – Birmingham City casting eyes over 31-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leandro Bacuna is training with Birmingham City, as per BirminghamLive, with the Curacao international having local ties, formerly of Aston Villa, and his brother, Juninho, is currently a key player under John Eustace.

The 31-year-old has been a free agent since leaving Cardiff City in the summer, and the versatile midfielder has previously played for Reading in the Championship.

Bacuna’s ability has never been in question and if a deal is feesible, and motivation can be sustained, there is a good chance that the dynamic midfielder could add something to the Blues squad, however financially it could be a tricky one for the Blues to negotiate.

We gathered the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers to see if they believe that Bacuna would be a smart addition for Birmingham…

Marcus Ally

The Blues are over-relying on youngsters in midfield areas and for that reason a player of Bacuna’s experience would improve Eustace’s options.

The 31-year-old could possibly also contribute from wing back or as a ten, therefore they should offer him a contract.

Bacuna would add crucial competition for places with the likes of Tahith Chong and Hannibal Mejbri, while potentially also being a positive influence on the likes of Jordan James, George Hall and Alfie Chang.

Cardiff City supporters may not give glowing references but a motivated Bacuna is still an asset in the Championship.

Josh Cole

When you consider that Birmingham already have a number of players that are able to turn to for inspiration in the heart of midfield, they may not necessarily need to strengthen their squad in this position.

Keeping this in mind, it could be argued that they should avoid offering a contract to Leandro Bacuna who has struggled with his consistency in the past two seasons at this level.

Particularly ineffective during the previous campaign, the midfielder only managed to record an average WhoScored match rating of 6.05 in the Championship.

With there being no guarantee that Bacuna will be able to rediscover his best form, Birmingham ought to turn down the opportunity to sign him.

Carla Devine

As a player, Leandro Bacuna would probably be a decent addition for Birmingham City as he’s experienced in the Championship player and has proven he still has the ability score goals and add to the attacking threat.

However, I would expect the club to be looking at his injury that kept him out for a lot of last season and questioning whether he has enough fitness to play regular football.

Furthermore, I’m not sure he’s the answers to Birmingham’s prayers at the moment.

We know the Blues need to add an attacking threat and score more goals and whilst we know Bacuna can score, he’s not an out and out striker.

In his last full season he played 42 games scoring twice and assisting once so you have to question a potential move.

Whilst he’s a good player, I struggle to see what he’ll add to Birmingham this season.