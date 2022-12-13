“Still a risky move” – West Brom face Daryl Dike decision ahead of Rotherham United: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion striker Daryl Dike came off the bench to score the winner against Sunderland last night.

It was the American’s first senior goal since joining the Championship club in January and can hopefully become a springboard to help him put a difficult year of injury issues behind him.

Dike teed up Tom Rogic for the equaliser before heading in the winner with 10 minutes left to play and supporters will now be calling for him to start against Rotherham United next weekend.

But should Corberan take that risk given his past injury issues?

Declan Harte

One league start since signing for the club last January says it all about Dike’s injury issues.

But a winning goal on Monday against Sunderland does show what West Brom has on their hands if the American can remain fit.

Throwing him in at the start against Rotherham is still a risky move given it is so difficult to trust a player who has struggled this much with fitness.

Perhaps building up to a full start over the next few games is the right strategy at this point, as the safer option might need to be taken for now.

As he showed at the Stadium of Light, Dike can still have an impact from the bench, so it should be an easy decision for Corberan to keep him fresh for the latter stages again against the Millers.

Ned Holmes

At some point, Dike will establish himself as West Brom’s starting number nine but I don’t think there is any need to risk rushing him in too fast against Rotherham United.

He’s still working his way back up to full match fitness and to start him in the second game after the World Cup break does seem a risk that can be avoided.

Rotherham were well beaten by Bristol City on the weekend so Carlos Corberan can afford to start Brandon Thomas-Asante again.

That’s not to say that the Millers can’t beat West Brom but rather that another of their attackers could also be effective so there is no need to rush him back into the starting XI.

They need to protect the 22-year-old and ease him back in slowly, even though that might frustrate the supporters.

Ben Wignall

With the impact Dike made against Sunderland, I think it’s a no-brainer to start him against Rotherham.

There was lots of effort and endeavour from Brandon Thomas-Asante at the Stadium of Light, but Dike is far more of a focal point and he can deal with the physicality of the Millers’ defence a lot better.

Of course, there will be obvious concerns about Dike’s recent injuries and whether starting him so soon after fully recovering could set him back, but if he was fit enough to come on against the Black Cats and grab a goal and an assist, then he can definitely start this weekend.

Carlos Corberan could perhaps shift Thomas-Asante to the left in place of Matt Phillips to accommodate Dike and get them both in the side – that front four which would also include John Swift and Jed Wallace should be incredibly potent at Championship level.