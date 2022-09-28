“Still a quality Championship player” – Sunderland fan pundit keen to see club secure fresh agreement with midfielder

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland have done superbly so far in the Championship this season despite a newly-promoted side and might even be harbouring some early hopes of another tilt at the play-offs this campaign.

Alex Neil led them all the way up to the second tier again after years in the wilderness and rather than settling and having to fight near the bottom of the table so far, the club have instead thrived and picked up plenty of important results.

Even with Neil having since departed for the Stoke job, Tony Mowbray has now arrived and is continuing to get the best out of his team. They’re fifth in the table right now, which puts them firmly in the play-off contention, and have beaten Reading and Rotherham whilst drawing at Watford in just their last five league fixtures.

Promotion perhaps isn’t a pipe dream then and one key component of this run towards the top of the division has been Alex Pritchard. The 29-year-old was one of the best players in League One in the second half of the last campaign and he’s been just as important a league higher too. He’s played in all ten games so far, has put in some excellent showings and has also registered two assists to date.

However, the player will see his contract at the Stadium of Light run out at the end of the season – but rather than let him run it down and leave for nothing, Sunderland’s Football League World fan pundit Jack Austwicke has revealed the attacker should be handed fresh terms despite his age that tie him to the Black Cats for potentially another three years.

Speaking about a new contract for the player then, he said:”I’d definitely be offering Alex Pritchard a new deal. He’s definitely getting on a bit but I feel that he has proven he still has enough in the tank and has proven he is still a quality Championship player with a couple of key assists already.

“Even beyond goals and assists, he’s been a very pivotal part of our team and our success so far this season. With his contract expiring at the end of this year, I’d definitely be looking to get him on another two or three year deal at least because his quality is outstanding and he is a very, very important player.”

The Verdict

Regardless of the player’s age and whether he is able to stay fit for a full campaign or not, Alex Pritchard remains a key part of the Sunderland team.

He might spend some time sidelined with injury and he might not always produce his best football as he is about to enter his thirties but when the attacking midfielder is on it, he can be one of the best in his position in the league. He was vital in helping the Black Cats get to the Championship and he hasn’t slowed down yet either.

He might not have produced anywhere near the same tally of goals or assists yet but he is still offering plenty. He is regularly creating chances for his teammates, can regularly slice open opposition defences and his vision has not waned but has seemingly only continued to get better.

If Sunderland were to lose him – and on a free – it would be a big blow and so they need to get fresh terms agreed for the player when possible.