Fulham News

‘Still a chance’ – Many Fulham fans assess top two hopes going into final night

Published

1 hour ago

on

The Sky Bet Championship’s final day takes place tomorrow and there is still so much needing to be sorted out.

At the bottom, several sides could still get relegated whilst, up near the top, both play-off places and promotion spots need to be settled.

For Fulham, a play-off place is guaranteed but they still have a shot at going up automatically, with West Brom and Brentford in their sights.

To go up, Fulham must beat Wigan and West Brom must lose to QPR, whilst Brentford must also lose to Barnsley on Wednesday evening.

It is perhaps unlikely but this season has been the most unlikely of all, and fans have been discussing their chances on Twitter ahead of crunch time.

Let's take a look at what has been said:


Article title: ‘Still a chance’ – Many Fulham fans assess top two hopes going into final night

