Nathan Tella is keen on a permanent move to Burnley this summer.

According to The Athletic, the two clubs are currently negotiating over a potential deal in the upcoming transfer window.

The forward spent the season on loan at Turf Moor, where he became a key figure in the Clarets’ promotion charge.

Tella featured 39 times in the team’s Championship title victory campaign, contributing 17 goals and five assists.

Does Nathan Tella have a future at Southampton?

This has led to speculation that a move to Burnley on a permanent basis could be on the cards this summer.

Vincent Kompany is keen to build a side capable of competing in the Premier League, with the arrival of Tella seen as key.

However, a sticking point between the two clubs has become their valuation of the player.

No deal has yet been agreed and Southampton are wary of cashing-in on a player with a high value.

The south coast club are weighing up whether he can retain that value with another season at St. Mary’s, or if now is the right time to sell.

While Tella is hopeful of completing the move, Southampton currently hold all the cards due to a lack of any permanent option clauses in the loan agreement made last summer.

Is Nathan Tella ready to compete in the Premier League?

Tella was the Burnley’s top scorer, bagging six more than Manuel Benson.

The 23-year-old was a pivotal part of Kompany’s team, cementing himself as a consistent starter early in the season.

His performances earned a lot of plaudits, which has led to optimism that he can be the right man to help keep Burnley in the top flight.

But if no deal can be agreed with Southampton then he may remain at St. Mary’s beyond this summer.

Mike Tresor has been in scintillating form in Belgium, and that has alerted Vincent Kompany to his talents.

Should Burnley pursue a permanent transfer for Nathan Tella this summer?

It makes sense that Burnley would look to make this deal permanent given how impressive his performances were in Kompany’s side last season.

Cashing-in also makes sense for Southampton as he is a valuable asset that won’t be too big of a loss to a squad that didn’t have him in it for the last 12 months.

While Southampton are right to look to extract maximum value for Tella, the club should still be keen on striking a deal this summer.

The funds earned could be reinvested back into the squad, which would be the smarter option than keeping someone who doesn’t want to be there.