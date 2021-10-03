Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Birmingham City

‘Stick with him’, ‘Keep the faith’ – These Birmingham City fans debate key figure after latest loss

Published

8 mins ago

on

Birmingham City’s disappointing recent run continued yesterday as they were beaten 3-0 by Nottingham Forest at St. Andrew’s.

Whilst the scoreline looks a hammering, it should be said that Blues had some great opportunities that they wasted at key moments in the clash. Nevertheless, that poor finishing, combined with defensive errors, meant Forest secured the three points.

That extended Blues’ winless run to five games, and with four of those defeats, it’s started to increase the scrutiny on boss Lee Bowyer.

However, even though there are certain criticisms of the boss, such as his loyalty to certain players, many recognise that the problems don’t stem from the former player, who has done very well on the whole since taking over from Aitor Karanka.
#

Are these 22 Birmingham City stats real or fake?

1 of 22

The club have won promotion to the Premier League on 4+ occasions.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Bowyer, who was brutally honest with his assessment of the players, from a section of the support on Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Stick with him’, ‘Keep the faith’ – These Birmingham City fans debate key figure after latest loss

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: