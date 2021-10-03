‘Stick with him’, ‘Keep the faith’ – These Birmingham City fans debate key figure after latest loss

Birmingham City’s disappointing recent run continued yesterday as they were beaten 3-0 by Nottingham Forest at St. Andrew’s.

Whilst the scoreline looks a hammering, it should be said that Blues had some great opportunities that they wasted at key moments in the clash. Nevertheless, that poor finishing, combined with defensive errors, meant Forest secured the three points.

That extended Blues’ winless run to five games, and with four of those defeats, it’s started to increase the scrutiny on boss Lee Bowyer.

However, even though there are certain criticisms of the boss, such as his loyalty to certain players, many recognise that the problems don’t stem from the former player, who has done very well on the whole since taking over from Aitor Karanka.

#

Are these 22 Birmingham City stats real or fake?

1 of 22 The club have won promotion to the Premier League on 4+ occasions. Real Fake

Here we look at some of the reaction to Bowyer, who was brutally honest with his assessment of the players, from a section of the support on Twitter…

Lee 5 games have been the same either players tougher up or get out. It not tiredness, it's fague, you cover for them long enough. You need to be absolutely ruthless, otherwise these players with con you more. Kro inleewealwaystrust kro — mark gleeson (@mark_bluenose50) October 2, 2021

Needed a plan B a few weeks back, got figured out against Fulham despite playing well and haven’t recovered from the Peterborough thumping. About to see how good of a manager Lee is now, not changing the formation and squad selection today isn a bad start. — MegaManQueffers (@MQueffers) October 2, 2021

I think I speak how all Bluenoses feel that we have to believe that Bowyer will sort this out.. Remember he won his only trophy with us so he knows how much it means, if it's not this season. But let's stick with him and squad and we will KRO until the end of the road. — bluedrew83 (@bluedrew83) October 2, 2021

Listening to some #BCFC fans saying Bowyer isn't good enough is pathetic! Compared to where we were under Karanka he's a brilliant manager! Keep the faith in the process #KRO — The City Assassin (@TheCityAssassin) October 2, 2021

Hope we stick with Bowyer no matter how bad it gets. We can't have a new manager who falls for the same trick some of these players do every new season. Get behind LB – We need to end this cycle of sacking managers for player mistakes. #BCFC — Andy Monteiro (@AndyMon117) October 2, 2021

I agree but Bowyer needs to step up now and show the fans he’s in charge not the players. He needs to send a message that no player is undroppable and start with Dean who’s performances and so call leadership have become a bad joke — Goz 💙 (@GozraKris) October 3, 2021

Lee Bowyer has proved that he has the tactical knowledge and ability to succeed in the Championship and I believe he has ability to progress the club into the Premier League in the near future. A small dip in form is nothing to worry about; the league is volatile. We're ok. #bcfc — Sean (@BluesSean) October 2, 2021