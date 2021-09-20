‘Stick or twist’ – Pressure builds on Grant McCann at Hull City: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Keane Lewis-Potter ended a Hull City goal drought of near on seven games when he netted a consolation goal in the Tigers’ 3-1 defeat to Sheffield United.

The Tigers began the 2021/22 campaign with a crushing 4-1 victory over Preston North End, filling supporters with optimism and announcing their arrival back in the second tier with a statement win.

The run that has followed has been a real struggle for Grant McCann’s men and after a difficult summer off the pitch the stress and anxiety continues on it.

With the club in 23rd position, picking up just two points from the last 21 available the security of McCann’s place in the dugout could be under scrutiny.

Here, we gathered the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers on whether they believe Grant McCann is under pressure at Hull City following their recent poor form…

George Harbey

I’d say so.

The Hull board may have always known that it would be a tough campaign for Hull.

They weren’t expected to pull up any trees straight after winning promotion from League One, and the task was always going to be to stay up.

But their opening day win over Preston brought so much promise, and they have just failed to build on that attacking output since.

It’s a results-based business, and if things don’t start to pick up, then you imagine the club will begin to identify some potential replacements.

Alfie Burns

There’s an argument to suggest that when it comes to McCann we are looking at a very good League One manager, but someone slightly short of the level in the Championship.

I sympathise with the squad he’s got at Hull. I’m not sure it’s quite good enough, but you’ve got to show better tactical flexibility and a touch more intent going forwards.

You can’t argue that McCann was lucky to keep his job at Hull back in 2019/20. That decision to keep him was justified by the Northern Irishman guiding the Tigers back into the Championship at the first time of asking.

Hull now need to decide (again) whether to stick or twist. That’s a scenario that can’t keep repeating itself.

Sam Rourke

It’s been a tough start to life back in the Championship for Hull City and naturally, pressure will start to build on manager Grant McCann.

I do think Hull needed to do more in the summer transfer window and I do question whether enough of their starting eleven is good enough to be playing consistently at this level.

Going forwards, I just don’t think the Tigers have the firepower required to score the goals needed to compete sufficiently in this division with Magennis and Tom Eaves hardly prolific at this level.

In one way though, who else would you appoint? Nobody knows the team as well as Grant McCann with him working with the side since 2019 and you do have to wonder what another manager could really get out of this squad of players in the second tier.

Ultimately though, if results continue in this manner, the Hull City board will have to make a call on him.