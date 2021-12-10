Stewart starts: The predicted Sunderland XI to face Plymouth on Saturday

Sunderland will look to build on their impressive win over Morecambe against Plymouth this weekend in what is an important game for both sides.

Sunderland and Plymouth are both looking to achieve promotion this year but, as things stand, it could be argued the Black Cats are in better shape to do so.

Of course, Argyle still carry lots of threat and they have had a good season so far but a draw in midweek could not snap their winless streak and it’s likely there’s still a bit of a hangover from losing Ryan Lowe to Preston North End.

For Lee Johnson, things are a little more settled and that said he could name the same XI that featured in the week, this weekend:

The Black Cats have a strong side and they will feel as though they can beat anyone in the league on their day, including the Pilgrims.

Saying that is one thing, though, and doing it is completely another.