Heading into the 2023/24 Championship season, there is plenty of excitement.

What cannot be denied is that it is a very strong league this year.

Three big clubs who were looking somewhat established have been relegated to the second tier.

Whilst elsewhere, the three teams promoted from League One are all very impressive, too.

After a thrilling opening weekend in the division, the quality on show was there for all to see, and it will certainly be interesting to see who ends up top and bottom of the pile come the end of the season.

Stewart Downing makes Championship promotion prediction

With that said, former professional football turned pundit Stewart Downing has been discussing who he thinks will do well this season.

Whilst the two he backs for promotion are not surprising choices, two other sides he believes could be in the mix may surprise a few out there.

"I think Leicester and Southampton look the best equipped to go back up," Downing explained when discussing the Championship promotion race with Betway.

"They’ve both got good squads, they might lose a couple before the end of the window but I think they’ve recruited quite well and have got good managers.

"I think they could be first and second either way round."

Outside of the Saints and the Foxes, Downing name-checked two other sides he thinks could be up there, and they are perhaps two sides not many are tipping to do too well this season.

"Elsewhere, I’m looking at Stoke," Downing added.

"I think that they’ll be strong this season.

"I think there's a reason why Alex Neil left Sunderland last season, which at the time looked a little bit mad.

"Watford will be around there too.

"But if you’re going for first and second, then it’s Leicester and Southampton."

How have the above teams started the season?

Downing's predictions are certainly interesting given that all of the club's he predicted to either get promoted or really be up there challenging won on the league's opening weekend.

Southampton kicked-off the season with a 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough, for example, whilst Leicester City beat Coventry City 2-1 on Sunday lunchtime at the King Power Stadium.

Elsewhere, Watford thrashed QPR 4-0, as did Stoke City to Rotherham, with the Potters running out 4-1 winners in their opening clash of the season.

Will Southampton and Leicester City get promoted?

Part of the fun with predictions is that everybody can make them, and very few people actually end up getting them right.

However, with Stewart Downing selecting Southampton and Leicester City as his top two in no particular order, you'd have to say his prediction is looking strong.

Both clubs have kept hold of some very good players so far following relegation, and generally, clubs that have just come down, tend to do well.

With two very progressive bosses in Russell Martin and Enzo Maresca in charge, too, both clubs could well go up, and in style.

From Downing's perspective, putting Stoke and Coventry in the mix was certainly an interesting call.

Downing must be banking on the busy summer at the Bet 365 Stadium, and have real belief in new Watford boss Valerien Ismael.