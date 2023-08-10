With the EFL Championship campaign kicking off last weekend, every fan can dare to dream that their team will challenge for a place in the top-flight next season.

It was a bitter pill to swallow in the 2022/23 calendar year for the likes of West Bromwich Albion, Blackburn Rovers and most dramatically Millwall, whose final day 4-3 defeat to The Riversiders saw them beaten to sixth spot by Sunderland.

However, disappointment soon followed the Black Cats as well as Middlesbrough, who both had their ambitions crushed in the play-offs along with Coventry City, who were defeated at Wembley on penalties by Luton Town in the final.

The second tier this season is arguably the strongest it has ever been with heavyweights Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United entering alongside the promoted trio of Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town and champions Plymouth Argyle, who achieved 101 points on their way to lifting the League One winner’s trophy.

The unpredictable nature of the Championship is why so many football fans love this iconic competition, with the continuous twists and turns keeping supporters from each club on the edge of their seats throughout the whole journey.

But experienced ex-winger Stewart Downing, who made a total of 182 appearances in the EFL Championship, has issued his opinion on which two sides he expects to be challenging for the top six spots come May.

Stewart Downing on Who do you think will challenge for the play-offs?

Downing said via Betway: “I like Coventry. I know they’ve lost Viktor Gyokeres to Sporting, but they’ve replaced him with Ellis Simms and I like the way they play.

“I remember watching them against Middlesbrough in the play-off semi final last season and everyone expected them to get turned over, but they were so organised and well drilled. I think Mark Robins is a great manager too. He’s done amazingly well given the off-field circumstances at the club and, with the resources, he can continue his good work.”

Downing added: “I’d like to see Plymouth do well as well because my mate Steven Schumacher is managing them and we played together in youth football. I’m not saying they’re going to win the league or get in the play-offs, but I think they’ll have a good first season back in the Championship.”

What do we make of Stewart Downing’s assessment of Coventry City?

There is absolutely no reason why Coventry City cannot compete for promotion again this season.

With doubts around how the Sky Blues would cope after losing star striker Viktor Gyokeres, they put in a very impressive 70-minute display at Leicester City, leading at one point through Kyle McFadzean’s header at the beginning of the second half.

The balance of the game did swing when Gustavo Hamer was withdrawn, which took a lot of impetus out of the Coventry midfield that had held the Foxes back for long periods in the game, and they eventually fell to a 2-1 defeat after Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s brace.

This did show though that Mark Robins’s men can still mix it with the very best in the division, and bolstering the forward line with the Gyokeres money will certainly help them within the hectic schedule of the Championship.

Ellis Simms didn’t have the most eye-catching debut on his arrival from Everton, but consistent game time and more familiarity with his teammates will see him return to the form he showed at Sunderland for the first half of last season, where he scored seven goals in 17 games at the Stadium of Light.

The Singers also smashed their transfer record for USA striker Haji Wright from Turkish side Antalyaspor, and he had an eventful 20-minute cameo, hitting the crossbar from a mazy run, so there is a lot of promise in the forward area.

What is our thoughts of Stewert Downing’s Plymouth Argyle prediction?

At the start of a new season, it’s always bold to predict a newly promoted side to compete towards the top end of the table, but with the most recent case of Sunderland last season, who finished sixth after promotion the year before, it shows it can be done with the right set of players and management.

Steven Schumacher’s side were relentless in League One, reaching 100+ points for only the second time in the club’s history.

And The Pilgrims made a statement of intent on their return to the EFL Championship, dispatching Huddersfield Town 3-1 at Home Park, which included Bali Mumba’s spectacular solo goal to wrap up the victory.

Standout signings this summer include the permanent transfers of 21-year-old Mumba and Morgan Whittaker, who both had successful loan spells in last season’s record-breaking feat.

The most head-turning addition came in the form of Spanish centre-back Julio Pleguezuelo, who joined on a two-year contract from FC Twente. The 26-year-old made 84 appearances for the Eredivisie club, and most recently helped them secure UEFA Conference League football.

This is seen as a real coup for the stature of the Devonshire club, and it will be fascinating to see how he adapts to life in English football. If he can solidify the backline, then Plymouth will have every chance to win more games and push themselves into promotion contention.