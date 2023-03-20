A significant development emerged at Championship outfit Sunderland late last week as it was revealed that former chairman Stewart Donald had sold some of his remaining shares to current majority owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

Along with business partner Charlie Methven, Donald took over at the Black Cats in 2018 when they were relegated to League One, but in 2021 it was revealed that young French tycoon Louis-Dreyfus was to become the controlling stakeholder at the club following a partial buyout of Donald and Methven.

Months after it was revealed that Louis-Dreyfus didn't actually own a majority shareholding of the Wearsiders, he increased his stake from 41 per cent to 51 per cent to officially become controlling stakeholder, and with Juan Sartori also purchasing a further 10 per cent it eliminated Methven from the equation but kept Donald around with 19 per cent of the club's shares still.

The latest move though from Louis-Dreyfus and Sartori to purchase a further 10 per cent - thus reducing Donald's share in the club to just nine per cent - has now opened the door to a lot more options when it comes to active footballing interests outside of Sunderland.

Donald remains there for funding requirements if he is needed and he has an active interest in the club, but he has spoken out on his desire to perhaps head back to his former club Eastleigh to see if he can take control there once again of the National League club as he is now at a level of investment at Sunderland where he can explore other opportunities.

"I had a chat with Kyril and Juan and they're really enjoying it I think - they've been great for the club," Donald told BBC Radio Solent - via the Sunderland Echo.

"They're really enjoying it and it's been a gradual thing, Kyril has had a look at it and we've had a couple of conversations, as he's enjoying it more he wants to take more and get more involved and that works for me.

"I like being involved in a football club but the roles changed at Sunderland to just writing a cheque if needed, it's just a minority investor role. I talk to Kyril but they make all the decisions, as they should.

"We discussed it recently, it's all happened quite quickly - I'd like to retain 9% at Sunderland because I just love it, it's the most infectious place because they love it [football].

"I can't think for any reason why if you could have a share of a club like that, you wouldn't want. It's a nice arrangement, they're good people and they have the best interests of the club at heart.

"I hope fans will be pleased with, good people that are well funded.

"My role is a much lesser one so it frees me up to do something else.

"I'll always have an affection for them, I'm probably far more fond of Sunderland than they are of me but it's a special place but I'd like to be involved with Kyril and Juan, so we've kept it at 9%."

The Verdict

Donald may not be well-liked by all at Sunderland as there wasn't much success in League One when he was the owner and chairman, but he still tried to do what he thought was best for the club at the time.

And in eventually passing on the keys to Louis-Dreyfus, he has found the Wearsiders a savvy young businessman who has transformed the Black Cats both on the pitch and off of it.

He and Sartori's latest purchases just show the commitment they have to the cause at the Stadium of Light and under their leadership, Sunderland should really flourish and they're in the play-off mix after four years away from the Championship.

But whilst he may not be seen much anymore and he's firmly in the background, Donald is still around and in the mix and he will profit should Sunderland make it back to the Premier League anytime soon.