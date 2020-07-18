Stewart Donald announces Sunderland decision

Stewart Donald has confirmed that he has resigned from his role as chairman of Sunderland.

The Black Cats owner has come in for fierce criticism in the past 12 months as the Wearside outfit missed out on promotion back to the Championship once again.

Fans are understandably unhappy with performances on the pitch and they are also angered with the way Donald has run the club and the struggles to find a buyer despite his previous comments.

And, whilst this decision doesn’t change the fact Donald remains the owner, he explained to the official site that he has decided to step back as chairman.

“To give the club the best chance of achieving its goals, I have made the judgement that it is right for me to step back from the chairmanship. In recent months, we have assembled a strong board with relevant experience and skill-sets.

“Otherwise, my intention remains to sell SAFC to a suitable new owner, and I remain personally committed to that goal.”

There has been plenty of talk about a change in ownership but so far nothing concrete has gone through.

The verdict

Such is the feeling towards Donald, this announcement will be very welcome from the fans as it means Donald is further away from the club on a day-to-day basis.

Importantly though, it doesn’t really change much in terms of the bigger picture. He is still the owner and the main objective is to sell.

Securing a new buyer would benefit all parties and the sooner that can happen, the better.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.