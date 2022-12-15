Stewart, Dack, Buckley, Bellingham: The main Sunderland transfer talking points as January looms

There are now little more than two weeks until the January transfer window opens, and Sunderland are one club that could see plenty of activity.

Both in terms of incomings and outgoings, it looks as though there will be plenty of speculation around the Black Cats over the course of the next few weeks.

Given Tony Mowbray’s side are currently 11th in the Championship table, four points off the play-offs and six clear of the relegation zone, that could have a big say in how things play in the second half of the season.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at some of the big transfer talking points at Sunderland in the lead-up to the January transfer window, right here.

Ross Stewart

Despite the fact he has still not played since August due to injury, Stewart remains perhaps the club’s most talked about player, thanks to his prolific form when fit since the start of last season.

That has inevitably seen the striker linked with a number of clubs, with matters further complicated by the fact that he is out of contract at the end of this season, albeit with Sunderland holding the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months.

All that means is that given it would be no surprise to see bids come in for the 26-year-old, the Black Cats will have a big decision to make over whether to take what money they can now, or back themselves to reach an agreement with Stewart over a new contract before his current one expires, and they risk losing him for free.

Bradley Dack

In terms of incomings, one player who has been linked with Sunderland in the lead-up to January, is Blackburn Rovers attacker Bradley Dack.

A move to the north east would reunite the 28-year-old with the man who brought him to Ewood Park in the first place, and got so much out of him during his time there, in the form of Tony Mowbray.

Although the Sunderland boss has since played down the possibility of a move for his former player come January, there can be no denying that a fit and firing Dack would be an asset for any side in the Championship, and given his struggles for game time at Blackburn under Mowbray’s replacement, Jon Dahl Tomasson, at times this season, there will be plenty no doubt keen to keep an eye on this link.

John Buckley

Another Blackburn player who has been touted for a potential reunion with Mowbray at Sunderland in January, is midfielder John Buckley.

The 23-year-old is another to have struggled for first-team opportunities at Ewood Park this season, after previously being a regular feature there under the now Sunderland boss, although he did only sign a new contract to keep him in Lancashire until the summer of 2027 earlier this season.

As a result, any January switch for Buckley would likely be a loan one, meaning the Black Cats may be taking a keen interest in whether Rovers feel that is the best move for the midfielder, and if they believe they have depth in that position to cope with his temporary departure.

Jobe Bellingham

Another midfielder who could be on the agenda for Sunderland come the January window, is Birmingham’s Jobe Bellingham, the younger brother of England international Jude Bellingham.

The 17-year-old has himself already made 15 first-team appearances for the Blues, and despite agreeing terms on a professional deal with the club in the summer, TeamTalk report that Sunderland, along with North East rivals Newcastle and Middlesbrough, are keen on the midfielder, who may be sold as Birmingham’s wait for a new owner goes on.

That interest from elsewhere could make the deal something of a coup for Sunderland, while Bellingham’s clear potential means they could potentially be securing a big asset for the future in the process as well.